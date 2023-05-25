Prime Minister Narendra Modi returns to Delhi after concluding three-country visit

As reported by YEARSthe BJP national chairman was accompanied by Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi, former Union minister Harsh Vardhan, Delhi MP Ramesh Vidhuri, Hans Raj Hans and the leader of the opposition to Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently thanked his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese for his hospitality during his visit to Sydney, which will “strengthen the friendship between Australia and India”, and noted that the two leaders will continue to work to a “vibrant Indo-Australian friendship,” which is also in the interest of the global good.”

I thank the Australian people, the Australian government and my dear friend @AlboMP for their hospitality. We will continue to work for a vibrant India-Australia friendship, which is also in the interest of global good. Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 24, 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in bilateral talks with the Australian Prime Minister and participated in a major community program during his three-day visit. He also had meetings with prominent Australian business figures and eminent personalities.

A large gathering of the Indian diaspora attended PM Modi’s speech at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney Olympic Park, which was the chosen venue for the community event. Many overseas Indians traveled to Australia especially for the occasion, some even flying on a specially fitted “Modi Airways”.

At the community event, Australian Prime Minister Albanese compared Prime Minister Modi’s mass appeal with that of famous rockstar Bruce Springsteen, who is incidentally famous among his fans as The Boss.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea, James Marape co-chaired the 3rd India-Pacific Cooperation Summit (FIPIC) during his visit to Papua New Guinea.

While co-chairing the 3rd India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) Summit in Papua New Guinea on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India believes in multilateralism and supports a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific. inclusive, adding: You can count on India as a reliable partner.”

Moreover, from a strategic perspective, it lays the foundation for a potentially crucial bilateral partnership for India in the Indo-Pacific region, according to the World Order.

Prior to his visit, he attended the G7 Summit of Advanced Economies in Japan, where he held bilateral meetings with various world leaders. In addition, the Quad Summit took place on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Hiroshima.