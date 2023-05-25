Sixteen civilians face military trial in Pakistan over protests | Imran Khan News





Sixteen civilians will be tried by military courts in connection with the violence that followed the arrest of former Prime Minister Khan.

A court in the city of Lahore, eastern Pakistan, handed over 16 civilians to the army to stand trial for their alleged involvement in violent protests this month after the arrest of the former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The military said suspects handed over Thursday would be tried in its courts, which are primarily used to try enemies of the state.

Khan was arrested on May 9. His supporters ransacked towns, burned buildings, blocked roads and clashed with police outside military installations during unrest in which nine people were killed.

Khan was released from three days of police custody after the Supreme Court ruled the arrest unlawful.

The former national cricket captain is embroiled in the critical latest phase of a decades-old rivalry between civilian politicians and the mighty military, which has directly ruled or overseen governments throughout Pakistan’s history.

Rights monitors said authorities have detained thousands of Khans Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party supporters since days of street violence erupted following his arrest.

Amnesty International said on Tuesday: “A veil of fear hangs over Khan’s supporters following the arbitrary arrests of scores of opposition leaders.

Authorities must stop cracking down on political opposition, Amnesty said in a joint statement with other organisations, accusing the government of using vague anti-terrorism laws to justify its crackdown.

Since being ousted from office in a vote of no confidence last year, Khan, 70, has waged an unprecedented campaign of defiance against the mighty military. He ruled the South Asian nation for nearly half of its history through three coups and was long considered the powerhouse of Pakistan.

Khan accuses senior brass of orchestrating his downfall and even plotting an assassination attempt in November in which he was shot in the leg, allegations the army denies.

His arrest for graft at the Islamabad High Court came just hours after he repeated the complaint.

The military denied Khan’s claims that the agencies planned the violence to smear his party.

One of the 16 suspects is a member of the PTI and had been chosen by Khan to stand in the upcoming provincial elections, according to a senior member of Khans legal team.

Military courts operate under a separate system from the civilian court system. Trials are closed to foreigners and no media is allowed. Rights groups have criticized the secretive nature of the process.

The protests have coincided with Pakistan’s worst economic crisis in decades with record inflation, anemic growth and IMF funding delayed for months, raising fears the country may not be able to meet its external payment obligations.

