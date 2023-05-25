Guto Harri reveals on his Unprecedented podcast that Boris was hysterical the night before…

Guto Harri claims Boris Johnson was ‘hysterical’ amid Partygate.



Photo: Alamy/LBC



Boris Johnson became hysterical during the Partygate investigation and repeatedly called investigator Sue Gray a total psychopath, his ex-media chief has claimed.

Guto Harri, who served asat Mr Johnsoncommunications manager in his final months at No 10 in 2022, revealed how Boris Johnson fared amid the Partygate investigation.

Sue Gray, a senior civil servant at the time, was tasked with leading investigations into the Partygate scandal.

Speaking on his latest episode of Unprecedented, Mr Harri said of Boris’ attitude towards Ms Gray: He expected her to be tough, but he also thought she would be fair. And that changed fairly soon after I arrived at No. 10.

He began to refer to Sue Gray as “the psychopath” or “the total psychopath”, someone planning an “orgy of pain, abuse and humiliation”.

On another occasion, she was the “nation destroyer” trying to get us in. Everything he said is “turned to shit”.

Mr Johnson faced a new round of charges yesterday.



Photo: Aliyah



He also revealed the tensions in Downing Street the day before the report was published, as he said: In calmer times Boris joked about Sue Grey, telling people he could move on once acquitted of genocidal war crimes.

But it all culminated on the eve of the publication of his report, when he had to go and present this to Parliament and face the music big, big.

And there were only a handful of us in the room, I think four or five a speechwriter, helping to write what he was literally going to say in Parliament, a few private secretaries to check everything, and me.

We were struggling to make progress because he was getting angrier, swearing and uncharacteristically upset the more he thought about the impact of that and what Sue Gray had done as Prime Minister .

“And at a time when he was literally hysterical, I think before that we would have recommended a slap in the face or a bucket of water thrown at someone, and all I could think of was, ‘Look, Boris. Boris , look Look at me. Here’s what we’re going to do. We’re going to order a drone strike. We’re going to take him out. We’re going to take out Sue Gray.

But right now, right now, right now, you have to finish a speech you’re giving to Parliament tomorrow. And your political career depends on this speech.

Sue Gray, who led the Partygate investigation, has repeatedly been called a ‘psycho’ by Mr Johnson.



Photo: Aliyah



Mr Harris’ comments come after Boris Johnson faced fresh charges of alleged lockdown breaches on Tuesday, although Mr Johnson described the allegations as a seam.

A spokesperson for Mr Johnson said: The Cabinet Office claim that there have been other breaches of the COVID rules is totally untrue.

“Lawyers have reviewed the events in question and advised that they were lawful.