Politics
Guto Harri reveals on his Unprecedented podcast that Boris was hysterical the night before…
25 May 2023, 00:47
Boris Johnson became hysterical during the Partygate investigation and repeatedly called investigator Sue Gray a total psychopath, his ex-media chief has claimed.
Guto Harri, who served asat Mr Johnsoncommunications manager in his final months at No 10 in 2022, revealed how Boris Johnson fared amid the Partygate investigation.
Sue Gray, a senior civil servant at the time, was tasked with leading investigations into the Partygate scandal.
Speaking on his latest episode of Unprecedented, Mr Harri said of Boris’ attitude towards Ms Gray: He expected her to be tough, but he also thought she would be fair. And that changed fairly soon after I arrived at No. 10.
He began to refer to Sue Gray as “the psychopath” or “the total psychopath”, someone planning an “orgy of pain, abuse and humiliation”.
On another occasion, she was the “nation destroyer” trying to get us in. Everything he said is “turned to shit”.
Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player
He also revealed the tensions in Downing Street the day before the report was published, as he said: In calmer times Boris joked about Sue Grey, telling people he could move on once acquitted of genocidal war crimes.
But it all culminated on the eve of the publication of his report, when he had to go and present this to Parliament and face the music big, big.
And there were only a handful of us in the room, I think four or five a speechwriter, helping to write what he was literally going to say in Parliament, a few private secretaries to check everything, and me.
We were struggling to make progress because he was getting angrier, swearing and uncharacteristically upset the more he thought about the impact of that and what Sue Gray had done as Prime Minister .
“And at a time when he was literally hysterical, I think before that we would have recommended a slap in the face or a bucket of water thrown at someone, and all I could think of was, ‘Look, Boris. Boris , look Look at me. Here’s what we’re going to do. We’re going to order a drone strike. We’re going to take him out. We’re going to take out Sue Gray.
But right now, right now, right now, you have to finish a speech you’re giving to Parliament tomorrow. And your political career depends on this speech.
Read more: Boris Johnson called Macron a ‘spit on Putin’, reveals former No10 communications chief Guto Harri
Read more: Boris Johnson thought Partygate was a stunt by psychopath Sue Gray, claims former media chief Guto Harri
Mr Harris’ comments come after Boris Johnson faced fresh charges of alleged lockdown breaches on Tuesday, although Mr Johnson described the allegations as a seam.
A spokesperson for Mr Johnson said: The Cabinet Office claim that there have been other breaches of the COVID rules is totally untrue.
“Lawyers have reviewed the events in question and advised that they were lawful.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.lbc.co.uk/news/guto-harri-boris-johnson-hysterical-sue-gray-inquiry/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Guto Harri reveals on his Unprecedented podcast that Boris was hysterical the night before…
- Carrie star and voice actress Samantha Weinstein dies – Up News Info
- Fritz beats Ivashka, reaches Geneva SFs | ATP tour
- ERDC Announces $20 Million Technology Challenge to Advance Civil Engineering Research and Development Through Innovation and Partnerships
- A 6.6-magnitude earthquake hits the border area between Panama and Colombia
- Priyanka Chopra reveals ‘dehumanizing moment’ on set
- Luxury fashion’s fascination with Korean pop culture
- AI excitement drives tech stocks higher on Wall Street
- Google Search begins rolling out ChatGPT-style generated AI results
- RSH publishes the regulatory decision for East End Homes Limited
- Running Rewires the Aging Brain: Exercise Protects Memory Function
- Biden and Donald Trump Jr. fake glitchy DeSantis campaign launch on Twitter Spaces