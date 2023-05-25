Is Imran Khan’s fight with the Pakistani army a threat or an opportunity for India?





Among the competing forces at play in the constant whirlwind of Pakistani politics, one has always been prominent until now. As Imran Khan, the playboy cricketer turned pious politician, repeatedly upped the ante in his battle to force a snap election, he exposed the weakness of the government of consummate insider and brother of the three-time Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Minister, Nawaz. But, above all, he challenged the military establishment, which ruled the country for almost half of Pakistan’s 76-year existence (and remained the ultimate power when civilians ruled the government), like no other. another politician for decades.

When Khan lost power after a no-confidence vote in the National Assembly in April 2022 (after losing popularity due to poor governance), he was widely seen as ousted by the very generals who appointed him Premier. minister. But unlike previous occasions when the military played the role of kingmaker, the reaction on the streets has been so fierce that speculation has mounted about divisions in the military and military veterans’ support for him. A month later, Khan and his supporters began a long march to Islamabad to force new elections, while canceling them to avoid confrontation. His Pakistani party Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) took control of Punjab, a province with half the country’s population and seen as a beacon of national politics.

Riot and blasphemy

A month later, the 70-year-old was charged under an anti-terrorism law (later dropped) and banned from standing for election for five years by the electoral commission. He embarked on a second long march and then was shot in the leg in November, later accusing a military intelligence general of trying to assassinate him. In March, an attempt to arrest him at his home failed as the crowd pushed back the police. Khan said he faces 85 cases, including charges of corruption, terrorism, contempt of court, rioting and blasphemy.

Then, in chaotic scenes this month, paramilitary troops smashed the windows of the courthouse to arrest Khan. It sparked violent protests across Pakistan, which left at least 10 people dead. Inflation hitting a record 36.4% and an IMF bailout to avoid a default added to the turmoil.

An unusually strong Supreme Court overturned Khans’ detention and, in unprecedented scenes, PTI supporters ransacked and burned the home of an army commander and threw petrol bombs at the residence of the Khans. prime ministers. It was probably the first time that such large crowds had attacked the Pakistani army, which had always been considered above politics, although it had obviously interfered in the government. A PTI supporter told Al Jazeera that [while] the army supported the constitution and supported our leader, we were always with the army.

Research article The rocky road to modernity: assessment of Pakistanis at 75Pakistan at 75: A mixed assessmentMilitary coup in Pakistan: Business as usual or democracy on hold! Our red line is Imran Khan

The 30-year-old from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province said: When we saw the army standing up to Khan and his ideology, and trying to suppress our voices, I knew I couldn’t be with them. them. Our red line is Imran Khan and when you see so much brutality that happened with him and the way he was taken away there must be a limit and when you go beyond it things explode.

It has become a perfect political storm with very unpredictable consequences, said Maleeha Lodhi, a former Pakistani diplomat. In the past, the military acted as an arbiter of political disputes. Today, the country has no institution that can play this role.

Faced with this rare challenge, the Sharifs government announced that the approximately 4,000 civilians arrested would be tried in military courts. Human rights groups argued that this was against international law. Amnesty International Dinushika Dissanayake said: This is purely a bullying tactic, designed to suppress dissent by exercising fear in an institution that has never been held accountable for its excesses. The right to a fair trial, guaranteed by Pakistan’s constitution, is seriously compromised. .

No rule of law

Khan told CNN: Everything is done to dissolve democracy, there is no rule of law. The growing sense that events could spiral out of control prompted China, which rarely berates a key ally in public, to tell Pakistan to get its house in order. We sincerely hope that political forces in Pakistan will build consensus, maintain stability and deal with internal and external challenges more effectively, said Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang.

If Pakistan fails, we have to make sure they don’t drag us down with them, an Indian analyst told Michael Kugelman of Washingtons Wilson Center, who speculated that events could keep Pakistan in check about things that could pose serious risks to India, like India-focused activists.

In India, however, there appeared to be schadenfreude in some quarters as observers relished the political disarray Khan had unleashed on their arch-rival, despite the threat of further instability along the border and Line of Control internationally. unrecognized crossing Jammu and Kashmir, where an insurgency has been bubbling since 1989 and the potential for war is never far away.

A Look at the Commonwealthcolumns examine current issues facing the Commonwealth Read more about the Commonwealth Round Table and the Round Table Journal The military occupation of Kashmir

After abolishing its special status in 2019, the Hindu nationalist government of Narendra Modis tried to assert a sense of normalcy in the troubled region by hosting a G20 summit there this week (China refused to attend in an area disputed, although support for Pakistan is also likely to have played a role). Tensions over the clash between Khans and the army may have served to distract criticism from UN rapporteur on minority issues Fernand de Varennes, who said: India is seeking to normalize this which some have described as a military occupation by instrumentalizing a G20 meeting and portraying an international seal of approval despite massive human rights violations.

But writing in The Wire, Sharat Sabharwal, a former Indian high commissioner to Pakistan, warned that while many Indians are happy that a weak and internally absorbed Pakistan undermines its establishment’s ability to trouble us , unrest could be disastrous for India: Every major crisis in Pakistan leaves the Pakistani state weaker and, therefore, more dangerous, the resulting chaos [of its collapse] will not leave us indifferent, presenting us with an unbridled sea of ​​extremism and terrorism from the western border of Afghanistan to our western border, a nuclear arsenal in an extremely volatile environment and a real humanitarian crisis of large numbers fleeing unrest.

Another former Indian diplomat in Islamabad, TCA Raghavan, argued that with a chaotic and dangerously divided neighbour, the best for India would be for the status quo in the currently minimal bilateral relations to continue and for the ceasefire fire on the line of control is maintained.

Akhand Bharat

However, among the Hindu nationalist bloc, led by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and the paramilitary Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), some may not want the fragile peace to hold. For incendiary ideologues such as Yogi Adityanath, a political monk and chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, the collapse of Pakistan would hasten the rise of Akhand Bharat (the greater India), while the leader of the RSS Indresh Kumar declared four years ago that Pakistan would be part of India. by 2025.

For analyst Sanjaya Baru, the civil war in Pakistan is the result of secular centrist parties trying to use Islamists as a weapon against the elite of the post-colonial state until the power of religious extremists becomes out of their control. The agenda of Modi governments, he warned, could similarly envelop India if we continue to pursue divisive and sectarian politics.

The PTI should recognize other parties as legitimate stakeholders rather than exposing them as corrupt, argued Baqir Sajjad, a former Dawn correspondent currently at the Wilson Center. Only then can stability be achieved and military dominance can be mitigated, he said, arguing that: A better opportunity to achieve the goal of civilian supremacy will not may not represent in the near future.

Oren Gruenbaum is a member of the Editorial Board of the Roundtable.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.commonwealthroundtable.co.uk/general/eye-on-the-commonwealth/is-imran-khans-fight-with-pakistans-army-a-threat-or-an-opportunity-for-india/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos