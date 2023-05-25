DeSantis-Trump rivalry escalates as Florida governor officially enters 2024 race





NEW YORK Ron DeSantis’ entry into the 2024 White House race against former President Donald Trump sparks a clash between the two leading Republican Party figures as the Florida governor tries to unseat a man who dominates the GOP for seven years.

Trump, who has emerged as the undisputed frontrunner for the Republican nomination, has spent months since launching his own campaign working to stymie once-rising DeSantis, whom he and his team have long considered his challenger the more serious. So far, DeSantis has tried to stay above the fray, ignoring Trump’s mounting attacks on everything from his record to his personality.

“The campaign is about to get a lot more intense. He can’t just keep a low profile on Tallahassee signing bills,” said GOP strategist Alex Conant of DeSantis Strategy. “Now he has to get into the campaign, answer questions from the media and hit back at his opponents.”

But DeSantis, in a series of events Wednesday night kicking off his campaign, only took veiled jabs at his chief rival without mentioning him by name. It’s a strategy reminiscent of 2016, when Trump’s army of Republican rivals failed to go after the candidate directly for fear of alienating his supporters and mistakenly assumed he was would turn off by itself.

“There is no substitute for winning. We must end the culture of losing that has infected the Republican Party for the past few years,” DeSantis said during a technically-challenged first Twitter Spaces. “We have to look forward, not backward.”

In a later interview with Fox News, he said he thought all candidates should participate in the scheduled GOP primary debates, which Trump threatened to boycott.

“Nobody is entitled to anything in this world,” he said.

The deployment made it clear that, at least for now, DeSantis intends to leave the dirty work of attacking Trump to his allies, who see openings they plan to exploit, especially on politics.

Now that he’s officially in the running, DeSantis’ well-funded super PAC is poised to step up its attacks on the former president. His team plans to focus on the policy differences between the two Republicans, arguing that Trump has “veered left” on some issues, including abortion.

“We’re going to amplify him and his voice, and if necessary, contrast the former president. But right now, that contrast is really the one wavering left and the one fighting,” said David Polyansky, adviser leader of the pro-DeSantis group. super PAC never backs down.

DeSantis’ team thinks Trump is particularly vulnerable with Republican primary voters on abortion. Although the former president named the Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe v. Wade, he has drawn the ire of anti-abortion activists by refusing to say whether he supports a federal ban on the procedure.

While Trump openly suggested that hard-line stances by Republican candidates led to GOP losses midway through last fall, DeSantis leaned even deeper into the issue, signing a six-week abortion ban. in Florida before most women know they are pregnant.

Patrick Semansky/AP

President Donald Trump speaks with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis during a roundtable discussion on the coronavirus outbreak and storm preparedness, July 31, 2020, at the Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida.

DeSantis and his supporters should tread carefully: To win the nomination, he will need to build a coalition that includes both critics and supporters of Trump. DeSantis risks alienating much of the party if he pursues Trump too forcefully.

Acknowledging the challenge, DeSantis’ super PAC plans to avoid criticism directly tied to Trump’s many legal entanglements. The Florida governor himself was stung earlier in the spring when he hit out at Trump, instead of defending him, following his indictment in New York.

Trump, meanwhile, has spent months relentlessly attacking DeSantis, dubbing him “Ron DeSanctimonious” and subjecting him to a daily onslaught of criticism on his Truth Social app and in ads.

Trump has repeatedly called on the Florida governor’s votes to cut Social Security and Medicare when he served in Congress, arguing that his record will make him ineligible for the general election. He tried to undermine DeSantis’ success as governor of Florida, saying the state was “going A LOT before Ron DeSanctus got there.” And he pointed to the crime rate in some of the state’s major cities and criticized DeSantis’ handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, the issue that made DeSantis a conservative star.

Beyond politics, Trump has attacked DeSantis’ character, accusing him of being “disloyal” after Trump helped DeSantis win his gubernatorial primary in 2018 and saying he “desperately needed of a personality transplant and, to my knowledge, they are not yet medically available.”

Trump also veered into deeply personal attacks, suggesting DeSantis could face allegations “from a woman, even ‘underage’ classmates (or maybe a man!)”

Trump’s super PAC ally, Make America Great Again Inc., has already spent millions on anti-DeSantis ads, and the group has no plans to change its strategy, given that it treats DeSantis as a candidate. for months already.

“Ron DeSantis’ failed campaign launch is just another example of him not being ready for this critical moment,” spokesman Alex Pfeiffer said. “Voters don’t know Ron DeSantis yet, but they’ll find he has a habit of targeting Social Security, trying to raise taxes and voting against border wall funding.”

So far, the effort seems to have paid off. Polls suggest Trump’s support has only increased since the start of this year, while appetite for DeSantis as an alternative has waned.

DeSantis’ team largely dismisses Trump’s early polling advantage given that the Florida governor has only just become an official candidate. DeSantis said Wednesday he was ready for the onslaught he faces.

“You can call me whatever you want. Just call me a winner,” DeSantis said on Fox News. “There will be slingshots and arrows. I’m a big boy. I can handle it.”

Republican donor Dan Eberhart, who has donated millions to Trump but now backs DeSantis, argued that Trump’s continued attacks make it clear the former president still sees DeSantis as a threat.

“Trump’s fixation on DeSantis is proof that the governor of Florida is a serious contender,” he wrote in an email. “The former president has spent more money attacking Governor DeSantis before he even ran for office than Trump has spent helping Republicans in the last cycle. Trump’s biggest fear just happened. realize.”

AP Photo/Chris O’Meara

President Donald Trump, left, shakes hands with Florida gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis during a rally Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018, in Estero, Florida.

Some voters, meanwhile, continue to struggle to reconcile the feud between two men who were once allies.

Wina Fernandez, who lives in Miami, said she would prefer DeSantis and Trump to run together on the same ticket, with DeSantis serving four years as vice president and then running for president in 2028.

“I would love them as president and vice president. It would be an amazing thing. I would go out on the streets and dance,” she said.

But if she had to choose, she said, she would choose Trump.

“There’s a lot of drama involving Trump. However, he started this movement. He started it all,” she said. “DeSantis is young and he still has time to work on things.”

