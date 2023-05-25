Politics
What Gina Rinehart and Narendra Modi did when they met in Sydney
Meanwhile, the Liberal Party’s state chairman Maria Kovacic comes off as the most normal person in a race likely to be led by former NSW Transport Minister André Constance.
A West Sydney small business owner who became chairman last year after failing to win the Parramatta seat, Kovacics’ promotional material draws heavily on real-world experience.
And that brought the shadow communications minister David Colmansenator Andrew Braggvoice defector Julien Leerand Deputy Chief NSW Nathalie Ward all in his camp.
Ward, in particular, stressed the need for female representation in parliament and noted that Kovacics was working with women and migrant communities, two constituencies that veered away from the Liberal Party in the last federal election.
It’s a contrast to other prominent Liberal women: the former prime minister Gladys Berejiklian and former Minister of Foreign Affairs Julie Bishop support Constance and Brown respectively.
Outside of politics, the chairman of the Australian Sport Commission Josephine Sukkar Kovacic backed, urging the party to start addressing its diversity issue or risk continued defeat election after election.
Ouch.
FRAYED EDGES
The Independent News Site Team Crikey had a lot to celebrate last month after News Corp co-chairman Lachlan Murdoch dropped its libel suit against the company.
But Crikeys former editor Pierre Fray might have taken things a bit far he was arrested for driving while intoxicated on his way to a service at dawn on Anzac Day, blowing 0.091 after slapping on a bottle of red the night before.
Fray was convicted on Thursday of impaired driving, fined $750 and had his license suspended for three months.
He declined to comment further on the CBD, but told Manly Local Court he had been under a lot of stress in recent months.
On Anzac morning I did a stupid, reckless and dangerous act, which I will regret for the rest of my life, he said.
Fray was fired by Crikeys parent company Private Media in March after an extended furlough sparked by an alcohol-fueled incident at the latest Novembers Walkley Awards.
the old Herald And Sunday age the editor had heckled Four corners journalists who won the Gold Walkley, calling the ABC a fraud for winning the award for work on the Public Trustee, a topic previously covered by Crikey.
FARRELLYS’ FAVOR
Sticking with the Walkleys, a list of mid-year award finalists that largely celebrate young journalists was released on Thursday.
Judging these prices can be a time-consuming and thankless task, but usually working journalists do the heavy lifting. CBD was therefore intrigued to see the author and reviewer Elizabeth FarrelyFresh off of his teal-tinged failure in the New South Wales upper house and a run in a state by-election late last year, among the justices.
Loading
Farrelly was dumped as a columnist for the Herald in 2021 after failing to declare he was registered as a Labor candidate in local elections.
Were the Walkleys so starved to judge talent that they had to reach out to an aspiring serial politician? Well, Farrelly told us her candidacy wasn’t a problem because she wasn’t approached until after the election.
And while her political campaign was known to the Walkleys, organizers didn’t see her as a red flag because of the category she was judging.
While they don’t reveal the category in question, we sure hope it wasn’t one of the awards for young journalists, not after Farrelly’s recent exit in Saturday newspaper, defending NIMBY’s views on Australia’s housing crisis.
It was an article that might appease that left-handed, patio-owning Boomer readership, but would not sit well with a 23-year-old journalist looking for sons in a moldy communal house.
BOUNCE THE VOICE
The musty old trope of sport and politics shouldn’t be mixed is being given fair training at the moment as opponents of an Indigenous voice in parliament seek to downplay the impact of sporting bodies supporting constitutional change.
Loading
And some of the naysayers are definitely there, both privately and publicly, as seen in an exchange on Wednesday between Netball WhatsApp’s Parliamentary Friends group, which found its way to the CBD office.
Labor MP Joanne Ryan couldn’t contain his excitement that night over Netball Australia announcing his public support for the Yes campaign.
Netball Australia is a Yes in the referendum. The press release just dropped, Ryan told fellow parliamentary netballers.
But not everyone was impressed.
But are they netballers? retaliated Nationals senator and sports enthusiast Bridget McKenziesuggesting that the sports base might not be as keen on the voice as its governing body.
This one is, Ryan replied.
A strong believer in reconciliation, but I’m a respectful no, was McKenzies’ response.
See? Sport, politics, what should not be mixed?
