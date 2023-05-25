China and Russia compete for favors in Central Asia





VS Central Asia top brass is on tour. On May 9, the presidents of the regions of the former Soviet republics were in Moscow, having been roped in as spectators for Vladimir Putin’s annual military parade. Ten days later, as g 7 leaders gathered in Japan, it is Xi Jinping’s turn to be the host, in Xian. In the first in-person meeting of a new group that China has dubbed the vs + vs On Jan. 5, he courted five Central Asian leaders with a $3.8 billion windfall in investments, trade deals and knowledge transfers. Listen to this story. Enjoy more audio and podcasts on iOS Or android Your browser does not support element. Central Asia is home to untapped natural gas and oil reserves, copper and uranium reserves and 10,300 km of land borders with China and Russia. Expansion to the region has occupied Beijing and Moscow since the fall of the Soviet Union. But due to the uncertainty in Afghanistan and the war in Ukraine, Chinese officials have recently shown particular interest. Security was a priority in Xian, upsetting a long-term compromise in which the region’s armed forces advanced at the same pace as Moscow while Beijing pulled the region’s purse strings by funding massive projects. The awards offered by Mr Xi come on top of a push already underway to strengthen China’s economic ties with Central Asia. Beijing is involved in more than 90 industrial projects in the region. Turkmen gas alone accounts for more than 70% of the country’s annual gas imports. In 2022, China was Central Asia’s largest trading partner, with the value of imports and exports between the two sides reaching $70 billion, up more than 40 percent from a year earlier, according to data. Chinese official figures. In contrast, trade between Russia and Central Asia amounted to less than $40 billion. Mr. Putin has stepped up his overtures, in part to counter Mr. Xi. Russia has promised a series of infrastructure investments. Competition is particularly fierce to build transportation for the region’s natural resources, many of which are trapped underground. In Xian, Xi proposed building a pipeline, the fourth of its kind, to transport gas east from Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. Russia wants as much fuel as possible to cross its borders in the Caspian and Central pipeline systems, which it has the power to turn on and off. In the words of a Moscow scholar, there is a silent stalemate. Mr. Putin’s diplomacy has other motivations as well. Necessity has brought Russia closer to its southern neighbors. The war in Ukraine has left Mr Putin desperate to hold on to his remaining allies, even as Central Asian politicians have avoided overt support for his invasion. Moscow now depends on Central Asia to circumvent sanctions. Central bankers in Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan help settle payments, using gold and rubles, for transactions that, before the war, would have been made using fast , a western system. Logistics bosses and customs officers receive Russian exports before sending them to Europe. This intermediated trade accounted for 4 to 6% of Kyrgyzstan gdp Last year. The result is that Central Asian economies are booming. The currencies of Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan have risen against the dollar since the start of the war, bucking the trend in emerging markets. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, a multilateral organization, predicts that industries prospering from transporting Russian exports will help gdp 5.2% growth in the region this year, far exceeding expectations. Capital, business and people fleeing Russia, many of whom are highly educated, may well produce an even healthier 2024. Frenzied business has also pushed up wages. In November, annual real wage growth reached 10% in Uzbekistan and 7% in Kazakhstan, meaning that workers in the regions saw a bigger increase than those in any country. g 7 countries. Newly affected households will spend more on food and energy during freezing Central Asian winters. Strong domestic demand has left regional governments struggling to keep up. Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan both suspended gas exports in January, with promises to end them completely by 2025. Whoever wins the charm offensive to build new pipelines in Central Asia may find out that there is no fuel available to fill them. For more expert analysis of the biggest stories in economics, finance and markets, sign up for Money Talks, our weekly subscriber-only newsletter.

