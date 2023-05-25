Only CJP can save Murad Saeed’s life, says Imran Khan – Pakistan





Pakistan

Only CJP can save Murad Saeed’s life, says Imran Khan

Imran urges CJP to protect Murad Saeed’s life

May 25, 2023 8:14 p.m.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan on Thursday said only the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court (SC) could save the life of party leader Murad Saeed.

Taking to Twitter, the ousted Prime Minister had asked the CJP to “do whatever it takes” to protect Mr Saeed’s life. The former prime minister shared a letter written by Mr Saeed to the top judge.

“The Honorable Chief Justice, former Federal Minister and MP Murad Saeed has written this letter to you saying that his life is in grave danger. His safety can only be assured by the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court,” said Mr. Khan.

Earlier today, Mr Khan claimed the state was trying to “unravel” his party under the cover of the May 9 vandalism.

Taking to Twitter, Mr Khan said: “Those who are shouting slogans of Yazidism in the PDM should know that this is not destroying the PTI but our democracy.”

“However, this attempt to enslave us will fail because we have a politically aware youth population that gets its information from social media,” Imran added.

— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 25, 2023

On Wednesday, Mr Khan said he was ready to form a committee to negotiate with “whoever” was in power.

Speaking via video link, he said the committee would first discuss two points on the benefits he would bring to the country if he was eliminated. “The other point will be to gauge the benefits of holding elections in October,” he added. He would announce the committee, he said, on Thursday.

Mr Khan went on to say that oppression would not eliminate the PTI and that such tactics would rather boost the party. “If he starts handing out PTI tickets, everyone who gets them will win,” he added. A political party ended, he said, when its vote bank ran out.

He asked if an ideology could be crushed with such cruelty. “If that were the case, Kashmir would have been in India’s hands,” he added. The party leadership was arrested, he said, and the magic words of “leaving the PTI” brought them out.

The former prime minister went on to say that he was surprised to see all this, adding that he had asked my PTI members to stay at home to avoid such an environment. “The impression is created that you will be relieved of all difficulties if you quit,” he added.

Mr Khan said a time was about to come when democracy would come to an end in the country. “Democracy ends when fundamental rights are not granted,” he added.

At one point he said that only those who bow down to power will survive, he added.

