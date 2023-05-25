Lawyers flag 17 potential lockdown breaches in Boris Johnson’s diary

Around 17 different entries in Boris Johnson’s diary have been flagged as potential breaches of the Covid lockdown by government lawyers, three sources familiar with the events told The Telegraph.

The new claims, which have been forwarded to police, included rallies in Downing Street and Chequers, the former Prime Ministers’ Grace and Favor country home in Buckinghamshire.

It is understood that there are photographs of some of the events in question, the images will certainly become a priority again should the police choose to formally investigate the allegations.

Mr Johnson’s office said no rules were broken at the rallies. The former prime ministers’ personal lawyers are said to have reviewed the claims and rendered that judgment.

Earlier this month, lawyers working for the government’s Legal Service discovered entries in Mr Johnson’s diary dating from June 2020 to May 2021.

The lawyers were helping the Cabinet Office with Mr Johnson’s submission to the Covid public inquiry. The information was flagged by lawyers, passed on to Cabinet Office officials and then passed on to the police.

Little known events

The exact number of events that were eventually handed over to police for investigation remains unclear, but three sources said it was around 17, possibly slightly more or less.

Little is known about the events in question. The Telegraph reported earlier this week that it was a meeting between Mr Johnson and his mother Charlotte Johnson Wahl.

The event took place in Downing Street Garden. Ms Johnson Wahl died aged 79 in September 2021. She used a wheelchair at times in the last year of her life.

A second event that was reported allegedly involved Mr Johnson meeting TV presenter Kate Garraway, whose husband was left in a life-threatening condition after contracting Covid.

Whitehall sources have vehemently denied any suggestion that the two gatherings breached lockdown rules. Full details of both events are not known.

Jacob Rees-Mogg, who was Leader of the House of Commons and Brexit Secretary under Mr Johnson, spoke of his visits to Checkers during the pandemic and said he had never seen the rules being broken.

Mr Rees-Mogg told GB News: “I can tell you that during this period I went to Checkers, I was invited there with my children, completely within the rules.

Another senior government minister was coming, but the Prime Minister canceled it because you were only allowed to have one family present at the time.

Police have yet to announce an investigation

Metropolitan Police and Thames Valley Police received the log entries. Law enforcement has yet to announce whether they will open an investigation into the case.

The issue may be decided with less urgency than last year when the Met launched a partygate inquiry, given that Mr Johnson is no longer Prime Minister.

When the development first emerged on Tuesday, Mr Johnson’s office issued a categorical denial of wrongdoing over the events reported by government lawyers.

It said: The Cabinet Office claim that there have been other breaches of Covid rules is totally untrue.

No contact was made with Mr Johnson before these incorrect allegations were made to both the police and the privileges committee. This is both bizarre and unacceptable.

Whatever the political aim, it is clear that a last-ditch attempt is underway to prolong the Privileges Committee’s investigation as it draws to a close and to undermine Mr Johnson.

Lawyers for Mr Johnson wrote to the police forces involved tonight to explain in detail why the Cabinet Office is totally wrong in its claims.

The events in question all complied with the rules, either because they took place outdoors or because they fell under another legal exception. They include regular meetings with officials and advisers.

Many will conclude that it has all the hallmarks of another politically motivated seam.

Suspension by Margaret Ferrier

A Labor MP on Thursday accused Boris Johnson’s allies of blocking a motion to suspend SNP MP Margaret Ferrier for breaching Covid.

Chris Bryant has claimed supporters of the former prime minister fear hitting her with a 30-day suspension will set a precedent.

The privileges committee has recommended punishment after breaking lockdown rules by taking a train after testing positive during lockdown.

Mr Johnson is prepared for the outcome of an inquiry by the same committee into whether he misled the Commons over Partygate.

If he recommends a suspension of 10 or more sitting days, he could face a recall petition in his constituency of Uxbridge and South Ruislip.

Government sources insisted the vote had to be postponed because there were not enough MPs present on Thursday afternoon for parliament to reach a quorum.

Allies of Mr Johnson told the Telegraph they were unaware Ms Ferrier’s motion to suspend had been tabled.