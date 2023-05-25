McCarthy says he spoke with Trump about US debt ceiling talks





WASHINGTON, May 25 (Reuters) – Republican Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy said on Thursday he spoke briefly with former President Donald Trump about the debt ceiling negotiations in recent days as time is running out for an agreement to avoid default.

Trump, who is seeking a second term in 2024 amid multiple legal challenges, played down the impact of a default while urging Republican lawmakers to take a tougher stance in the talks.

“Republicans shouldn’t make a debt ceiling deal unless they get everything they want,” Trump said on Truth social last week. “Do not bend!!!”

Economists say a default would be economically devastating, rattling financial markets around the world, driving up borrowing costs and triggering a deep recession in the United States with soaring unemployment.

McCarthy, speaking to reporters outside the Capitol, said, “I spoke to President Trump the other day and it happened, but just for a second.”

McCarthy said Trump told him to “make sure you get a good deal as you go.”

Representatives for Trump could not immediately be reached for comment on his talks with McCarthy.

President Joe Biden and McCarthy were closing in on a deal on Thursday to raise the country’s debt ceiling to $31.4 trillion, with the two sides only separated by $70 billion on a deal, according to a report. person close to the talks.

The US Treasury has warned it could run out of funds to cover all its expenses as early as June 1, triggering an economically catastrophic default unless Congress reaches a deal.

Some hardline House Republicans have pushed back on any compromise deal and insist any deal must include deep spending cuts.

Reporting by David Morgan and Nathan Layne; additional reporting by Rami Ayyub; written by Susan Heavey Editing by Alistair Bell and Chizu Nomiyama

