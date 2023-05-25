



Supporting the National Gaming Industry, BRIN-UMN Develops Indonesian Culture Themed Gaming Asset Store

Bandung – PR BRIN.Rotary President Joko Widodo gave instructions to support various efforts in industrial developmentgamenational. The National Agency for Research and Innovation (BRIN) is responsible for supporting the establishment of an asset bank (asset store) Forgame. “The Game Asset Store is intended to be an asset provider for developmentgamelocal. It will provide assets in the form of characters,environmentobjects, etc. in 2D and 3D forms, as well as audio, which has Indonesian cultural characteristics,” said the head of the Research Center for Data and Information Sciences (PRSDI) BRIN Esa Prakasa, during an interview with PR BRIN, Wednesday (5/24). He further explained that the Local Game Development Acceleration Team is coordinated by the Coordinating Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Investment. To support this activity, BRIN and the Indonesian Gaming Association (AGI) have collaborated to makeasset store. In addition, BRIN through PRSDI also cooperates with Nusantara Multimedia University (UMN) through the Faculty of Art and Design, Visual Communication Design degree program. This collaboration was marked by the signing of a collaboration between PRSDI BRIN and UMN at the UMN Campus, Tangerang, on Tuesday (23/5). “Powergamewhich is dominated by young people, as well as the involvement of students in this program will be facilitated by the research collaboration2D and 3D assetsFor the developmentasset store gameon the subject of Indonesian culture,” Esa explained. This, he continued, as an effort to overcome current conditions, where perpetratorsgamelocal businesses have not been able to keep up with the growth, popularity and penetration of the pro market dominated by foreign players in the industry. The scope of this cooperation covers research and development in the supply sectorasset store game2D and 3D on the theme of Indonesian culture. Second, the joint use of facilities and infrastructure owned by both BRIN and UMN. Also conducts collaborative research programs for students on the Independent Learning Independent Campus (MBKM) at BRIN. Esa hopes that this activity can lead to his fulfillmenttrump game2D and 3D on the theme of Indonesian culture. This asset will then be stored in a web application, so that it can be used by usersgame developerIndonesia in app developmentgame. “As ifgameon the theme of Indonesian culture, this will introduce and disseminate cultural aspects in various circles. In the future, in addition to participating in the preservation of culture, it can also attract tourist visits to the original place where the culture was introduced through game that, said Esa. For your information,gameis an activity that allows the act of playing to be feedback.Gamehas at least the characteristics of a goal (goals) and the rule (rules) based on electronics in the form of software applications. Gamecan be a medium for entertainment, education and can be used to support various sectors even in the hiring process. (kg/ed: tnt)

