PM Narendra Modi after the 3 nations tour

Prime Minister Narendra Modi swept aside his critics

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that he had used every moment of his six-day three-country tour for the good of India as workers and BJP supporters gave him a warm welcome upon his return.

Addressing those who had gathered to greet him outside Palam airport here, Prime Minister Modi said he spoke with confidence of India and the strengths of its people abroad and that the world is listening because the people here have elected a majority government.

World leaders know what he says is the voice of India’s 140 million people, the Prime Minister added.

India, he said, faces the challenge of strengthening its roots while forging its way to a new high as the world expects.

“The challenges are great. But it is in my nature to take up challenges,” the prime minister said, confident in front of a cheering crowd that his government will manage to meet those expectations on time.

Global expectations of the country have risen, he added.

Prime Minister Modi spoke of the respect given by people of Pacific island countries during the visit and said they were grateful to India for the COVID-19 vaccines sent to them during the pandemic.

Taking a swipe at his critics, the Prime Minister said they questioned him for sending the vaccines.

“Remember, this is Buddha’s land, this is Gandhi’s land. We care even about our enemies, we are the people inspired by compassion,” he stressed.

He also claimed that the world is eager to listen to India’s story and said Indians should never suffer from a “slave mentality” while talking about their great culture and traditions, but rather speak with courage.

The Prime Minister added that the world agrees with him when he says that any attack on our country’s pilgrimage sites is not acceptable.

Prime Minister Modi had spoken with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese on Wednesday about India’s concerns over the incidents of attacks on temples in Australia.

He noted that not only was the Australian Prime Minister and members of the ruling party present at the Indian community event in Sydney where he spoke, but that a former Prime Minister and party representative from opposition also attended the program.

It shows their respect for Indians, he said, underscoring the strength of India-Australia relations.

India’s hosting of G20 delegates in more than 150 meetings held across the country has greatly impressed the world, he said.

“All the leaders and other people I met were so mesmerized and thankful that India is doing the G20 Presidency so well. It is a matter of great pride for all Indians,” Modi said.

Earlier, BJP Chairman JP Nadda and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also spoke and praised Modi’s leadership for India’s rising image and prestige in the world. world.

“The world is looking at a new India with a new perspective thanks to Modi’s leadership,” Jaishankar said.

The foreign minister said Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape, whose gesture of touching Prime Minister Modi’s feet made headlines, told the Indian ambassador that he considered the Indian ruler as a “vishwa guru”.

Jaishankar, a career diplomat who retired as India’s foreign secretary before joining the BJP and becoming a minister, also made reference to the Australian prime minister describing Prime Minister Modi as ‘the boss’ and claimed he had never seen anything like it in his experience spanning almost 45 years.

India’s image and position has risen so high under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, he said while recalling US President Joe Biden’s comments on the high demand for invitations to events where the Prime Indian minister will be present during his state visit to the country next month. Biden said he wanted Mr Modi’s autograph and praised the prime minister’s leadership.

Mr. Nadda hailed Mr. Modi’s efforts to establish Indian values ​​and traditions globally and said that the Indian people are proud of them. Prime Minister Modi had traveled to Hiroshima in Japan to attend the Group of Seven or G7 summit. He then traveled to Papua New Guinea, a first tour of the Pacific island nation for any Indian prime minister. Prime Minister Modi also visited Sydney at the invitation of his Australian counterpart.