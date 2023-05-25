Trump Trolls DeSantis During Glitchy Presidential Rollout On Twitter





Trump, his family and allies have trolled DeSantis amid a glitchy campaign rollout. Donald Trump Jr. called the night “#DeSaster.” The former president shared a video comparing the issues to Trump’s own announcement in 2024. Loading Something is loading.

Former President Donald Trump and his allies mocked Ron DeSantis on Wednesday night as the Florida governor’s fashionable conversation with Elon Musk turned into a glitchy rollout of his presidential campaign.

“Wow! The launch of DeSanctus TWITTER is a DISASTER! His entire campaign will be a disaster,” Trump wrote on Truth, his social media platform. “SHOW!”

Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) May 24, 2023

Trump also compared DeSantis’ struggles with Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, whose ad was briefly hijacked after his main microphone failed.

“Tim Scott’s presidential pitch, even with the microphone broken (don’t pay the contractor, Tim!), was hands down the best presidential pitch of the week,” the former president wrote on Truth. Robs was a disaster!”

The former president also shared a video contrasting his own pompous announcement at his Mar-a-Lago club with DeSantis’ rocky start on Wednesday.

Donald Trump Jr. called the evening “#DeSaster.”

DeSantis’ team seemed out of step with the struggles.

“There was so much excitement for Governor DeSantis’ vision for our great American comeback that it literally destroyed the internet,” DeSantis publicist Bryan Griffin wrote on Twitter. “Washington is next.”

Trump and his allies have also attempted to draw multiple comparisons between DeSantis and former Florida Governor Jeb Bush. The former president infamously called Bush “low energy” before overtaking him in the 2016 primaries.

“DeSantis is making JEB! look very energetic right now,” Trump Jr. wrote on Twitter. While Trump’s campaign tweeted a graphic with DeSantis’ name next to an exclamation mark, reminiscent of Bush’s logo from 2016.

Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 24, 2023

“DeSedative,” Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, once a close DeSantis ally, wrote on Twitter.

After nearly 30 minutes of struggles, DeSantis was finally able to press ahead with his presidential announcement and later near-town hall with conservative media figures and other allies.

Prior to this, Musk and entrepreneur David Sacks could be heard discussing what to do about the issues as the platform struggled to track user counts in audio-only chat.

“We’ve got so many people here that I think we’re melting the servers,” Sacks said amid the early struggles.

DeSantis’ decision to announce his highly-anticipated presidential run on Twitter drew skepticism even before Wednesday night’s struggles. Most Americans aren’t on Twitter, and the viewership was likely far lower than he would receive as a prime-time guest on cable news.

Trump was far from the only politician to mock DeSantis’ struggles.

“This link is working,” President Joe Biden’s campaign tweeted with a link to donate to his campaign.

Trolling beyond, Trumpworld hailed DeSantis’ announcement with a series of announcements, statements and other messages that highlighted a month-long attack on the former’s top-ranked challenger. president for GOP nomination. Trump’s coordinated attacks on DeSantis appear to be working as the Florida governor plummeted in the polls ahead of his announcement.

