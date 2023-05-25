China’s economy won’t catch up with US due to Xi’s focus on security





Both China and the United States place national security above economics, Minxin Pei wrote in Bloomberg.

But China’s economy will suffer more, thwarting Beijing’s efforts to catch up with the United States, he said.

"One of them must be wrong and it's probably China," said the Claremont McKenna College professor.



Presidents Xi Jinping and Joe Biden both put national security above economics, but China will bear higher costs in its economic attrition game, wrote Minxin Pei, a professor at Claremont McKenna College. In a Bloomberg review In his Wednesday column, the researcher pointed to China’s recent banning of U.S. semiconductor producer Micron and the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act’s efforts to exclude certain Chinese green energy products. Xi must know that losing access to U.S. technology and markets will weigh on China’s growth, but seems to be betting that U.S. growth will suffer as well, Pei said. And with China’s growth rate still expected to outpace that of the United States, the hope is that the world’s second-largest economy will eventually catch up with the world’s largest economy, he added. “However, the costs of a security-centric development strategy are likely to be much higher for China than for the United States,” Pei predicted. Already, previous expectations of a strong post-Covid Chinese rebound appear to have been misguided, as demand and manufacturing output slump. And with investors realizing that Beijing puts security above economics, private investment has grown just 0.4% so far in 2023, Pei said. Meanwhile, he added that “Xi’s obsession with security” will make it harder for foreign companies to do business in China. That’s when the companies come under investigation for potentially breaching security regulations, while an update espionage law makes operations in China much more intimidating. “Chinese actions to bolster its economic defenses are likely to be far more costly than their American equivalents, harming China far more than the United States. This will inevitably reduce China’s growth potential and thwart its ambition to catch up with its rival,” Pei wrote. “At the moment, Beijing and Washington seem confident that they can win with an economic attrition strategy. One of them must be wrong and that’s probably China.”

