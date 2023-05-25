Donald Trump Mocks Ron DeSantis After Glitchy Campaign Launch Twitter Spaces





Donald Trump took to Truth Social on Wednesday night in a fit of fury over his final challenger in the 2024 presidential race, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

The former president launched a long thread of criticism against his former ally on Wednesday afternoon, just before DeSantis announced his candidacy for the 2024 president.

Trump released screenshots of polls showing Trump with a clear lead for the Republican presidential nomination before welcoming Rob into the race with a cheeky message about how the hell will soon face a barrage of criticism and criticism. scrutiny.

Let’s hope he fully lives through the experience of being attacked by our country’s Marxists, Communists and radical left crazies, without whom he will never know the kind of work he does, wrote the man from 76 years old.

It was ultimately when DeSantis appeared alongside Elon Musk and suffered a host of technical issues during the Twitter Spaces chat that Trump seemed to enjoy the most.

Rob, my red button is bigger, better, stronger and works (TRUTH!), not yours! (from my conversation with soon-to-be friend Kim Jung Un from North Korea!), Trump said.

Wow! The launch of DeSanctus TWITTER is a DISASTER! His whole campaign will be a disaster. SHOW! He continued.

He also posted a number of videos criticizing DeSantis; one comparing the launch of Trump’s presidential campaign to that of DeSantis Twitter Space, pointing to technical issues experienced by the social media site that caused the conversation to be delayed by more than 20 minutes. Another showed a rocket failing launch and crashing to the ground, which Trump had labeled Ron! 24.

Instead of being grateful, DeSantis is now attacking the very man who saved his career, another video says. Isn’t it time DeSantis remembered how he got to where he is?

The former president also touched on Republican U.S. Senator Tim Scott’s (R-SC) presidential campaign launch this week, saying that even with the microphone broken (don’t pay the contractor, Tim!), it was far and away the best presidential launch of the week. Robs was a disaster!

He added: Was the DeSantis launch FATAL? Yes!

Then, late Wednesday night, he posted a satirical video of the DeSantis Twitter space, where DeSantos is seen in the space filled with supporters, including Musk, George Soros, Dick Cheney, Hitler, the Devil, the FBI and Klaus Schwab of the world. Economic Forum. In the clearly fake video, they can be heard awkwardly arguing as Musk tries to steer the cat in the right direction. Trump then walks into the call and says, Keep your horses, Elon. The real president will say a few words. The devil, I’m going to kick your ass real soon. Hitler, you are already dead. Dick Cheney looks like he’s joining Hitler very soon. Klaus Schwab and George Soros, I’m putting both of your asses in jail.

He concludes: And Ron DeSanctimonious can kiss my big, sweet presidential ass of 2024. Trump 2024, baby! Let’s go, he concludes.

