GT vs MI, Qualification 2 | Narendra Modi Stadium Field Report | cricket.one





Narendra Modi Stadium [Twitter] In the Eliminator match, five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Mumbai Indians secured a resounding victory over Lucknow Super Giants by a remarkable margin of 81 runs. This triumph secured them a spot in the Season 2 playoffs. Led by Rohit Sharma, Mumbai Indians will now face defending champions Gujarat Titans at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on May 26, Friday. Despite Gujarat Titans losing to Chennai Super Kings in Qualifying 1, the team managed by Hardik Pandya earned themselves a second opportunity to compete for the title by finishing first in the league stage. The winning team will advance to the final which will be played against the four time tournament champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Before the start of the qualifying match 2 between GT and MI at the Narendra Modi Stadium, it is crucial to assess the conditions on the pitch. Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium, Ahmedabad Launch Report The pitch at Narendra Modi Stadium was mostly favorable to the batter, but it also offered some assistance to new bowlers. In the IPL, the average first-innings score is 187; in the second leg it drops slightly to 167. The site has hosted seven matches across the league stages and we have witnessed some of the fiercest competition with one of them being GT vs KKR where Rinku Singh hit five sixes trotting against Yash Dayal to lead his team to victory. In the 2023 season, out of the seven matches played at the venue, the pursuit teams have emerged victorious on three occasions, while the team defending the aggregate has also won three matches. The stadium has witnessed a mix of high-scoring contests and low-scoring thrillers, showcasing the thrilling and unpredictable nature of the matches played there. Pitch Behavior in IPL 2023 at Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium Average score of the 1st round: 187 Average score of the 2nd round: 167 Games won 1st at bat: 4 Games won 2nd at bat: 3 Based on the site’s historical records, teams beating second had greater success, resulting in more wins. Therefore, the captain winning the toss would usually choose to play first without hesitation. However, since the last four games have ended in favor of the team that strikes first, the captain may have doubts and carefully consider his decision before choosing to play first.

