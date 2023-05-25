Boris Johnson’s allies accused of planning to block Margaret Ferrier’s suspension | Communal room

Allies of Boris Johnson have been accused of preparing to block a motion to suspend disgraced Scottish MP Margaret Ferrier, leading the government to postpone the vote in parliament.

Supporters of the former prime minister are thought to have feared a vote to suspend Ferrier for 30 days for breaching Covid-19 rules could set a precedent if Johnson faced a similar vote.

No reason was given for the last-minute postponement on Thursday in which the vice-president was told the government had not put forward a motion allowing MPs to vote on a recommendation from the standards committee regarding the suspension of Ferrers.

Chris Bryant, the committees chairman, said the government suddenly got cold feet in allowing the vote because Johnson’s supporters believed he would face a similar penalty.

The government apparently suddenly heard that Boris Johnson supporters were going to vote against the motion. So they suddenly pulled it out. I fear all these shenanigans will bring further discredit to the House of Commons, he told the Guardian.

It’s as if some people just don’t want to uphold the standards of public life and the government has neither the will nor the ability to impose discipline, Bryant said.

Government sources said the vote was due to take place when the chamber had a sufficient quorum of MPs and would therefore be scheduled after the Whitsun recess, which ends on June 5.

However, Bryant dismissed that, saying Labor told the government there were plenty of MPs to vote on Thursday.

Shadow Scottish Secretary Ian Murray alleged the postponement was the result of an unholy alliance between the Tories, the SNP and Ferrier, a former SNP MP who now sits as an independent.

A dirty deal between Ferrier, nationalists and some Tories, who do not want Boris Johnson to suffer the same fate, has prevented the democratic process from taking place, he said.

On Monday, Ferrier lost his appeal against the proposed 30-day ban of the House of Commons over breaches of Covid rules, paving the way for a by-election in the Scottish constituency of MPs.