Can Ron DeSantis outwit populist Donald Trump to win the White House? | UB today





In an announcement as startling as the Florida sun, States Governor Ron DeSantis unveiled his long-teased candidacy for the Republican presidential nomination on Wednesday. The only unforeseen aspect came from technical issues at the start of a Twitter chat with Twitter CEO Elon Musk.

The question now obsessing pundits is whether DeSantis’ stream of legislative victories in Florida can overcome the GOP’s allegiance to a certain former president and its disdain for the man it calls Ron DeSanctimonious.

During his first term as governor, and particularly in the months following his landslide re-election last November, DeSantis has tried to position himself as the Republican who will most aggressively insert himself into the nations’ culture wars. Aided by a Republican supermajority, he enacted laws banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, allowing the concealed carry of firearms without a license, and banning education about sexual orientation and gender identity until the fourth year. He banned diversity, equity, and inclusion programs at state colleges and required teachers and students to use pronouns that don’t match a person’s birth gender. And he even hit out at Mickey Mouse, tightening state regulation of Walt Disney World in Orlando after the company criticized its ban on sexuality instruction, dubbed Dont Say Gay by critics.

DeSantis offers that record as justification for Republicans to nominate him to face President Biden, over GOP frontrunner Donald Trump. But can DeSantis win, when polls have shown that majorities or pluralities of Americans disagree with him on many of these issues? Does he fit comfortably into Trump’s populist MAGA movement? Hours after DeSantis launched his campaign, BU Today spoke with Rachel Meade, a political science lecturer at the College of Arts & Sciences who studies populism in politics, about DeSantis’ place in the political landscape and cultural.

Questions and answers

BU Today: How does DeSantis fit into populism?

Rachel Meade: DeSantis is not particularly populist, according to many common understandings of populism. He’s not terribly charismatic, nor does he use the kind of everyday or politically incorrect language that’s often associated with populist appeals to the people. Populists also have close ties with grassroots social movements, with whom they communicate directly and informally, as Trump does during his appearances at rallies.

I think he’s less populist than Trump, but more than the typical Republican. And he is clearly trying to present himself as a populist. I just think it’s mostly, but not entirely, unsuccessful. His rhetoric about woke businesses, schools and media takes on a populist tone. It attempts, with some success, to pick up the torch from pre-existing populist social movements, like the anti-lockdown movement, parental rights/anti-critical race theory, and broader feelings and frustrations with an anti- free censorship of speech. Still, I think the arguments against him being truly populist and picking up on that MAGA base are stronger.

The entirely populist calls clearly point to an elitist and institutional target, and usually have an economic component, whereas his anti-revival narrative remains primarily cultural criticism and does not clearly connect to people’s broader economic concerns. Additionally, his style often sounds very technocratic and jargon-y, which was very noticeable in his campaign kickoff speech on Twitter.

BU Today: Critics say DeSantis embodies a smoother form of Trump’s authoritarianism. Would a DeSantis presidency threaten democracy?

The harms of a Trump presidency are clear, especially in the denial of the 2020 election and the Stop the Steal movement. While DeSantis seems less likely to embrace election denial and has shunned these aspects of Trumpism, it’s still unclear whether DeSantis would be better or worse when it comes to concerns about authoritarianism. He has proven to be a far more effective policy maker and navigator of the bureaucracy when looking at the many anti-[critical race theory] and the anti-trans policies conveyed through a range of Florida institutions, and how it coordinates with conservative activists across the states. That could potentially mean he could be more effective at delivering policies that match his promises, something Trump has often failed to do. Where these promises seek to undermine democratic institutions or erode checks and balances, this could pose a threat.

BU Today: Political pundits who, as we know, are often wrong suggest DeSantis is a formidable contender for the GOP nomination, but a likely loser in November 2024, given a general electorate uneasy with his bans of books, her stance on abortion, and her assault on Disney.

I hesitate to make any prognosis as the Americans are so surprising and this is what makes the study of public opinion so interesting! But I would tentatively say that with Trump in the race, it seems like a long shot for him, as he faces attacks from hardline MAGAs, Never Trumpers, and fiery opposition from liberals and identity-based groups. his anti-woke policies. His position in the race is also complicated in that he tries to present himself as a more adult or responsible version of MAGA populism, even if part of Trump’s appeal actually lies in his transgressive nature and his sense of authenticity.

I think he’s less populist than Trump, but more than the typical Republican. And he is clearly trying to present himself as a populist.

Rachel Meade BU today: He secured the passage of a wide range of culturally conservative bills in Florida. Is he the most successful populist governor in the United States?

I’m not convinced he’s a fully populist governor, but he may well be the most successful and outstanding current Republican governor. I think he had an impact on Florida politics, which resonated with part of the Republican electorate. In particular, many conservatives and others have become more politicized during COVID-19 as opposed to federal and local COVID policies, public health communications, media rhetoric, and social media platform policies, all of which were seen as silencing the voices of those who disagreed with COVID Orthodoxy. DeSantis very effectively pitched Florida as a beacon for COVID freedom, announcing that schools and businesses were open there. He capitalized on growing discontent with COVID politics and the anti-lockdown, anti-mask and reopening social movements, the roots of which can now be seen in the school-based parental rights movements that DeSantis has also taken up.

BU Today: Does his choice of a live stream on Twitter to announce his candidacy suggest a tactical sense of campaigning in the 21st century? Or rather its appeal to an audience that does not resemble the general electorate?

Direct and unmediated communication with the people, via social media platforms, live streaming or rallies, is a major feature of the populist leadership style, so I would say it was at least an attempt to present itself as a populist champion of the people. Elon Musk has attempted to rebrand Twitter as an opponent of ideologically liberal standards of expression and a defender of free speech and political correctness, fitting DeSantis’ anti-revival brand. Yet truly populist communications involve more than just a politician providing information on a social media platform. In my view, populist communication in the digital realm must include some level of reciprocity and interaction with voters that goes beyond top-down communication.

With that bar raised, I would judge this to be a failed attempt at populist communication. Twitter itself is not the platform one would turn to to portray themselves as a true man of the people, being mostly filled with highly engaged and educated journalists, politicians and news junkies. Even with Elons trying to rebrand the platform as a free-speech haven for censored conservatives and the like, that can’t make up for the splintering of conservative social media, with die-hard Trump supporters with him. on Truth Social, as well as competition from other conservatives. and branded free speech platforms like Rumble.

Explore related topics:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bu.edu/articles/2023/ron-desantis-out-populist-donald-trump-gop-nomination/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos