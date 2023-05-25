Projo reveals Jokowi’s scenario to the duo Prabowo and Ganjar during the presidential election





General President of Pro Jokowi Volunteers (Projo) Budi Arie Setiadi has revealed that President Joko Widodo is still trying to pair Prabowo Subianto and Ganjar Pranowo as partners in the 2024 presidential election contest. Budi said the to have found out after communicating with Jokowi. “Finally speaking with the President, ‘How are you, sir?’ We’re still working on it. It’s just that it’s getting harder and harder,” Budi, at DPP Projo Pancoran’s office in South Jakarta, said on Thursday (5/25). According to Budi, currently the possibility of pairing Prabowo and Ganjar will bring a big victory. Besides that, the duo Prabowo and Ganjar, according to him, will be the right partner. Even so, he did not mention who was more apt to be a presidential candidate between Prabowo and Ganjar. According to Budi, Ganjar and Prabowo have the same chance of becoming presidential candidates. “Ideally, Pak Prabowo and Pak Ganjar would be one. Ideally,” Budi said. On the other hand, Budi said that currently Jokowi’s efforts to pair Prabowo and Ganjar would be more difficult. He said the political momentum was building so rapidly that various maneuvers were still possible. Moreover, Prabowo and Ganjar’s eligibility is still a draw. Although previously Ganjar often won candidates for eligibility according to a number of pollsters, in the past month Prabowo has overtaken Ganjar in a number of pollsters. According to the latest survey published by Kompas Research and Development, Prabowo is superior to Ganjar. Prabowo won 24.5% of the vote while Ganjar won 22.6%. Meanwhile, Anies was far below with 13.6% of the vote. According to Budi, although he is looking for a Prabowo-Ganjar duo in the presidential election, Projo believes that Jokowi is also ready for another scenario. According to him, the eligibility of Prabowo and Ganjar, who now surpass each other, opens up new opportunities. “We see that the possibility of separation is also there. The possibility of uniting is also there,” Budi said. Prabowo, who is the general chairman of the Gerindra party, is expected to stand as a presidential candidate. Apart from his party, Prabowo is also currently receiving the blessing of the National Awakening Party (PKB) to stand as a presidential candidate. However, until now, he still hasn’t decided who will accompany him later. On the other hand, Ganjar was officially promoted by the PDIP as a presidential candidate. Besides PDIP, Ganjar also has support from PSI, Hanura and PPP.

