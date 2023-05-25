Donald Trump could soon rack up indictments like no one else: report





On Monday, the Wall Street Journal reported that close aides to Donald Trump expect the Justice Department’s investigation into his handling of classified documents to result in an indictment which, for those of you who stay home, would make him the first president in U.S. history to be indicted twice. (To be clear, he’s also the first president in US history to be indicted once.) And according to a new report, Trump’s own legal team is making the exact same prediction.

According to Rolling Stone, several lawyers representing Trump as well as political advisers have bluntly informed him that they expect the Justice Department to indict him as part of the criminal investigation into his hoarding of highly classified documents. after his presidency ended, according to two people familiar with the matter. While they allegedly insisted to the former guy that they believed the investigation was bullshit, these people nevertheless apparently told him that they would be surprised at this point if he was not charged including alleged obstruction of justice and urged Trump to prepare for another historic fight. As one of the sources at the outlet said: Looks like they’re going. People close to [former] president discussed with him what we think is going to happen soon, and how he and everyone else needs to be ready for that, it would be crazy not to.

Unsurprisingly, Trump, in at least one of those discussions, reacted angrily, asking: What about Joe Biden? (Classified documents were found at several locations used by Biden, and soon after, Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed another special counsel to investigate the case. Documents were also found at the former vice-president’s home. (An important point that seems to elude the ex-president: Neither the president nor Pence refused to comply with a government request to retrieve the documents.) In April, Trump’s former attorney general , Bill Barr, said in an interview that the investigation into the classified documents is the one that should concern Trump the most. In another interview earlier this month, he told CBS News: He probably wouldn’t get in trouble just for taking them. The problem is what did he do after the government claimed them and subpoenaed them. And if there are games being played there, he’s going to be very exposed.

Talking about what Trump did after the government asked him to return the documents they started asking for in May 2021, here’s a new and interesting report from the Washington Post:

Two of Donald Trump’s employees moved boxes of papers the day before FBI agents and a prosecutor went to the former president’s Florida home to retrieve classified documents in response to a subpoena that investigators have ended up being viewed as suspicious and an indication of a possible obstruction, according to the people. familiar with the matter. On the evening of June 2, the same day the two employees moved the boxes, a lawyer for Trump contacted the Justice Department and said officials were asked to visit Mar-a-Lago and retrieve documents. classified related to the assignment. [Senior Justice Department lawyer Jay] Bratt and FBI agents arrived the next day.

As part of that visit, Bratt and the agents were asked to tour the storage room where Trump’s aides said boxes of documents from his time as president were kept. Court documents filed by the Justice Department indicate that Trump’s attorneys told visitors they could not open any of the boxes in the storage room or look at their contents. When FBI agents obtained a court order to search Mar-a-Lago two months later, they found more than 100 additional classified documents, some in Trump’s office and some in the storage area.

According to the Post, Jack Smiths’ team also found evidence that before Trump was subpoenaed, but long after the government began demanding the return of the documents, he held a dress rehearsal to move documents he did not want to return. And, that he sometimes kept classified documents in his office in a place where they were visible and sometimes showed them to others, according to people familiar with the matter. Prosecutors also reportedly said in an August filing that they had evidence that obstructive conduct took place in response to the May 2022 subpoena.

