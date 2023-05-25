“It was for nothing”





Stormy Daniels regrets ever speaking out about her alleged quickie with former President Donald Trump – accusing his ‘sycophants’ of even attacking his horse.

The dejected-sounding porn star has admitted on British TV that she fears Trump, 76, is ‘getting away’ with the criminal charges he faces related to alleged cash payments to hide a date you before the 2016 elections.

“I spoke my truth, but it was just for nothing, complained Daniels, 44, Wednesday on “Good Morning Britain”.

“I just feel like if people don’t want to face the facts and see the truth, then you know what, I would have preferred to spend time with my family,” she said, not specifying why. she now thinks Trump could become disabled.

“I almost feel like humans aren’t really worth saving at this point,” she said dejectedly.

“The truth doesn’t seem to matter.”

Trump became the first current or former US president to face criminal charges when he was indicted by a Manhattan grand jury last month.

Hello Britain

The former commander-in-chief has pleaded not guilty to 34 charges related to hidden money payments made at the height of his 2016 presidential campaign.

Daniels revealed the alleged attack on her horse when asked why she felt it was pointless to come forward.

“Because it is I who receive the messages from his supporters. I was one of those whose horse was attacked a few weeks ago,” she replied.

She did not say if the horse was injured or if it was Redemption, the gifted gelding she was riding when news of Trump’s indictment broke.

Daniels just said they “climbed my fence” to get to the horse, saying, “Trump supporters.”

Daniels has previously said she was riding her horse Redemption (above) when news of Trump’s indictment broke. Stormy Daniels/Instagram She didn’t specify if Redemption was the horse attacked, or exactly how the horse was attacked. Stormy Daniels/Instagram

“They went after his friends and family,” she said, again detailing the death threats against her, including someone who “literally said they were coming to me by slitting my throat”.

When asked if she had repeated the attacks to the police, she replied: “Of course!” But she warned that “we should all be” afraid of the former president’s most rabid supporters.

” I am not afraid of him. He doesn’t scare me at all,” she insisted of Trump, whom she also called “disgusting and offensive” for allegedly having sex with her when he was married and “more twice my age.

She called Trump “disgusting and offensive” for their alleged quickie when he was a much older married man. Stormy Daniels

“I’m afraid of his sycophants and his supporters, and that’s the tone that’s changed” now that his allegations have led to accusations that threaten to derail Trump’s 2024 run for the White House.

“In 2018 when the story first broke about me, of course I was attacked – I was called a slut and a gold digger and, and all these horrible things that I don’t probably can’t tell on TV,” she said.

“But now they have become bold. And they have changed – their threats are more real,” she added, saying the threats came from “real accounts” and “real phone numbers.”

Daniels said the threats have become more sinister since the indictment was filed against Trump, seen here in court.AP

“They feel empowered because he instigated these riots,” she said of Jan. 6, again likening her most terrifying threats to “suicide bombers.”

“It’s out of control.”

