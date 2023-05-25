Politics
Power of Siberia: China makes Putin wait on the gas pipeline
Russia’s prime minister left China this week without the reward Moscow has long enjoyed: a clear commitment from Beijing to Power of Siberia 2, a major gas pipeline project to transform energy flows across Asia.
Conceived more than a decade ago to help Russia look east, the pipeline through Mongolia to China was a way to diversify gas sales, boost revenue and give the Kremlin more diplomatic weight.
This project, first dubbed Altai after the mountainous region in southern Siberia, has taken on new urgency since the invasion of Ukraine, with Moscow seeking new outlets for gas flowing to Europe. before the sanctions get in the way.
The problem for Moscow is that Beijing, a crucial economic partner since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, seems in no rush to engage. It’s a reluctance that analysts say shows how weak Moscow’s wartime bargaining power has become against its economically more powerful neighbour.
Another Russian gas pipeline, the Power of Siberia, was launched in 2019 and is expected to reach its maximum capacity of 38 billion cubic meters per year by 2024. But this pipeline relied on the development of new gas fields in the east from Siberia, which had never sent the fuel to Europe. less useful to Moscow’s diversification strategy.
The PS-2, on the other hand, aims to supply China with gas from the northeast of the Yamal Peninsula, which historically served the European market via several pipelines, including the Nord Stream, whose supplies had stopped flowing due to of disputes with the EU even before it was sabotaged in 2022.
The search for alternatives has gone from a strategic choice on Russia’s part to its only option.
Beijing has a habit of prolonging negotiations to get a better deal, which was the case during the Power of Siberia 1 negotiation, said Alicja Bachulska, China policy expert at the European Council on Foreign Relations. As Russian aggression against Ukraine has turned into a protracted war, Beijing believes its negotiating position vis-à-vis Moscow can only grow stronger.
Taking its time could allow China to get a lower price for gas through the pipeline, she added.
Sino-Russian talks over the pipeline had intensified in the months before the war. During the Beijing Olympics, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping signed a 25-year contract for the Far Eastern route and definitely talked about the PS-2, said Tatiana Mitrova, a researcher at Columbia Universitys Center on Global Energy Policy.
But since then, while Russia has repeatedly stressed that it is ready to launch the PS-2, Beijing has remained remarkably quiet. During his visit to the Kremlin in March, Xi bypassed the PS-2 as Putin spoke of the plan as if it were a done deal, saying virtually all the parameters… had been finalized.
Keen not to be overly dependent on a single supplier, China has struggled to obtain natural gas contracts for quantities greater than its actual needs, said Gergely Molnar, gas analyst at the International Energy Agency. energy.
China depends on Russia for just over 5% of its gas supply, he said. With projected increases in supply via existing routes from Russia, a PS-2 deal would increase that share to around 20% by the early 2030s.
China has everything to gain from the pipeline. He wants to diversify the country’s energy sources, including land supplies from Russia and Central Asia that would be safer than sea routes in the event of geopolitical or military tensions with the West.
Transportation of gas is safer to pass through Russia, overland, compared to [the] distant Middle East, said Lin Boqiang, director of the China Institute for Energy Policy Studies at Xiamen University.
There are geopolitical complications to agreeing to the deal in the context of the war in Ukraine. But some Chinese political pundits believe a deeper energy partnership with Russia is only a matter of time.
No one should really expect China to cut off its access to Russian oil and gas, said Victor Gao, vice president of the Beijing-based Center for China and Globalization. This kind of trade is normal, its peaceful trade.
He said the huge energy trade between Russia and China would ultimately lead to a reconfiguration of the world’s oil and gas supply…and the West should not be surprised.
For Russia, building the PS-2 is the only way to make up for at least part of the European market it has lost. This market accounted for most of the gas produced from the Yamal Peninsula. But that means there’s no particular incentive for China to accept the new pipeline now.
China, indeed, has been busy developing other land-based supplies. At a summit with Central Asian countries last week, Xi championed the construction of the so-called Line D pipeline, which would be China’s fourth in the region bringing gas from Turkmenistan.
About 35 billion m3 of gas was exported to China via three pipelines from Turkmenistan last year. This compares to the 16 bcm sent by Russia via Power of Siberia.
Even with the PS-2 pipeline in place, Russia would not be able to match what it lost in European sales. The price of this gas would also be lower. Gas sent through the first Power of Siberia pipeline on terms agreed upon when Russia’s negotiating position was much stronger is priced well below the European market rate.
Sergei Vakulenko, former director of strategy at Gazprom Neft and senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, said Russia fails even to match the price China pays for pipeline imports from other suppliers.
Taking these factors into account, the PS-2 would generate about $12 billion a year for Gazprom, from which the state would receive about $4.6 billion in duties and taxes, according to Ronald Smith, senior oil and gas analyst at BCS Global Markets.
That sum, equivalent to less than half of Russia’s average monthly energy revenue in 2023, would hardly be transformative. But the Kremlin is desperate for extra revenue as its budget deficit swells, its war costs rise and its European gas sales decline. Mitrova of Columbia University said: This gas has nowhere to go.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.ft.com/content/541f8bcb-118a-419e-869f-3273fcc9ce92
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Researchers discover brain abnormalities in babies with SIDS
- Power of Siberia: China makes Putin wait on the gas pipeline
- “It was for nothing”
- good induction to uk
- Edison kicks off 50th anniversary celebrations with FiftyFest
- Google begins rolling out Search Generative Experience (SGE)
- Jetnet Highlights of Training and Research Products
- OHSU study provides clues to broader HIV treatment potential for people
- NCAA Football 2024: Caleb Williams, Marvin Harrison Jr and Brock Bowers are among the players who should get a 99 rating | NFL news, rankings and stats
- Eva Longoria Flaunts in 6-Inch Louboutins and Cut-Out Dress at Cannes Party – Footwear News
- New Innovation and Robotics Hub Opens in Carroll County
- Biological abnormalities predispose some infants to sudden death