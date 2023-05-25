Power of Siberia: China makes Putin wait on the gas pipeline

Russia’s prime minister left China this week without the reward Moscow has long enjoyed: a clear commitment from Beijing to Power of Siberia 2, a major gas pipeline project to transform energy flows across Asia.

Conceived more than a decade ago to help Russia look east, the pipeline through Mongolia to China was a way to diversify gas sales, boost revenue and give the Kremlin more diplomatic weight.

This project, first dubbed Altai after the mountainous region in southern Siberia, has taken on new urgency since the invasion of Ukraine, with Moscow seeking new outlets for gas flowing to Europe. before the sanctions get in the way.

The problem for Moscow is that Beijing, a crucial economic partner since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, seems in no rush to engage. It’s a reluctance that analysts say shows how weak Moscow’s wartime bargaining power has become against its economically more powerful neighbour.

Another Russian gas pipeline, the Power of Siberia, was launched in 2019 and is expected to reach its maximum capacity of 38 billion cubic meters per year by 2024. But this pipeline relied on the development of new gas fields in the east from Siberia, which had never sent the fuel to Europe. less useful to Moscow’s diversification strategy.

The PS-2, on the other hand, aims to supply China with gas from the northeast of the Yamal Peninsula, which historically served the European market via several pipelines, including the Nord Stream, whose supplies had stopped flowing due to of disputes with the EU even before it was sabotaged in 2022.

The search for alternatives has gone from a strategic choice on Russia’s part to its only option.

Beijing has a habit of prolonging negotiations to get a better deal, which was the case during the Power of Siberia 1 negotiation, said Alicja Bachulska, China policy expert at the European Council on Foreign Relations. As Russian aggression against Ukraine has turned into a protracted war, Beijing believes its negotiating position vis-à-vis Moscow can only grow stronger.

Taking its time could allow China to get a lower price for gas through the pipeline, she added.

Sino-Russian talks over the pipeline had intensified in the months before the war. During the Beijing Olympics, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping signed a 25-year contract for the Far Eastern route and definitely talked about the PS-2, said Tatiana Mitrova, a researcher at Columbia Universitys Center on Global Energy Policy.

But since then, while Russia has repeatedly stressed that it is ready to launch the PS-2, Beijing has remained remarkably quiet. During his visit to the Kremlin in March, Xi bypassed the PS-2 as Putin spoke of the plan as if it were a done deal, saying virtually all the parameters… had been finalized.

Mikhail Mishustin, Russian Prime Minister, left, and Xi Jinping during a meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Wednesday Sputnik/Alexander Astafyev/Pool/Reuters

Keen not to be overly dependent on a single supplier, China has struggled to obtain natural gas contracts for quantities greater than its actual needs, said Gergely Molnar, gas analyst at the International Energy Agency. energy.

China depends on Russia for just over 5% of its gas supply, he said. With projected increases in supply via existing routes from Russia, a PS-2 deal would increase that share to around 20% by the early 2030s.

China has everything to gain from the pipeline. He wants to diversify the country’s energy sources, including land supplies from Russia and Central Asia that would be safer than sea routes in the event of geopolitical or military tensions with the West.

Transportation of gas is safer to pass through Russia, overland, compared to [the] distant Middle East, said Lin Boqiang, director of the China Institute for Energy Policy Studies at Xiamen University.

From left, Gazprom Director General Alexei Miller, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli attend the ceremony marking the welding of Siberia’s first link of power in 2014 Alexey Nikolsky/RIA NOVOSTI/ AFP/Getty Images



There are geopolitical complications to agreeing to the deal in the context of the war in Ukraine. But some Chinese political pundits believe a deeper energy partnership with Russia is only a matter of time.

No one should really expect China to cut off its access to Russian oil and gas, said Victor Gao, vice president of the Beijing-based Center for China and Globalization. This kind of trade is normal, its peaceful trade.

He said the huge energy trade between Russia and China would ultimately lead to a reconfiguration of the world’s oil and gas supply…and the West should not be surprised.

For Russia, building the PS-2 is the only way to make up for at least part of the European market it has lost. This market accounted for most of the gas produced from the Yamal Peninsula. But that means there’s no particular incentive for China to accept the new pipeline now.

China, indeed, has been busy developing other land-based supplies. At a summit with Central Asian countries last week, Xi championed the construction of the so-called Line D pipeline, which would be China’s fourth in the region bringing gas from Turkmenistan.

About 35 billion m3 of gas was exported to China via three pipelines from Turkmenistan last year. This compares to the 16 bcm sent by Russia via Power of Siberia.

Even with the PS-2 pipeline in place, Russia would not be able to match what it lost in European sales. The price of this gas would also be lower. Gas sent through the first Power of Siberia pipeline on terms agreed upon when Russia’s negotiating position was much stronger is priced well below the European market rate.

Sergei Vakulenko, former director of strategy at Gazprom Neft and senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, said Russia fails even to match the price China pays for pipeline imports from other suppliers.

Taking these factors into account, the PS-2 would generate about $12 billion a year for Gazprom, from which the state would receive about $4.6 billion in duties and taxes, according to Ronald Smith, senior oil and gas analyst at BCS Global Markets.

That sum, equivalent to less than half of Russia’s average monthly energy revenue in 2023, would hardly be transformative. But the Kremlin is desperate for extra revenue as its budget deficit swells, its war costs rise and its European gas sales decline. Mitrova of Columbia University said: This gas has nowhere to go.