Washington Post: Trump employees moved boxes the day before DOJ arrived at Mar-a-Lago

Two Donald Trump employees moved boxes of papers in Mar-a-Lago a day before the Justice Department visited the former president’s residence to collect classified documents, The Washington Post reported Thursday.

The Post, citing people familiar with the matter, reported that investigators are considering the moment just before FBI agents and a prosecutor traveled to the Florida compound to retrieve documents sought as part of a subpoena. as a potential sign of obstruction.

Investigators have evidence, the newspaper reports, that the former president kept classified documents in a visible place in his office and showed them to others. He also allegedly conducted a dress rehearsal to move sensitive documents with his team before they were subpoenaed in May 2022, according to the report.

CNN previously reported that following the May 2022 subpoena that the former president wanted to fight, federal prosecutors held a meeting in June at Mar-a-Lago where they were shown documents that had been kept in a basement room. At the meeting, Trump’s attorneys handed over an envelope containing 28 classified documents, according to a CNN breakdown.

The June meeting was then followed by a court-approved search of the property by the FBI in August, in part because investigators developed evidence that classified documents potentially remained at the residence, a previous source said. source to CNN.

An attorney for one of Trump’s employees told the Post that his client tried to help Trump’s aide, Walt Nauta, and didn’t know what was in the boxes. He was seen on Mar-a-Lago security video assisting Walt Nauta in moving boxes into a storage area on June 2, 2022. My client saw Mr. Nauta moving the boxes and walked over. volunteered to help him, attorney John Irving told the Post.

Prosecutors pushed for answers about why Nauta was seen in Mar-a-Lago surveillance footage moving boxes out of the storage room before and after May’s subpoena , which he said in an interview with investigators, was at Trump’s direction.

The latest revelations come as Special Counsel Jack Smith, who is investigating Trump’s manipulation of classified documents and possible obstruction of justice, recently obtained new evidence that could undermine Trump’s defense in the case of the documents.

CNN exclusively reported last week that the National Archives plans to turn over 16 documents showing that Trump and his advisers were aware of the correct declassification process, which could undermine ongoing claims by Trump and his allies that he is not did not have to follow a specific process to declassify documents.

Trump told CNN at a Republican presidential town hall earlier this month that he declassified documents simply by removing them from the White House.

I had every right under the Presidential Records Act, Trump told CNN Kaitlan Collins, adding: You have the Presidential Records Act. I was there and I took what I took and it was declassified.

By law, however, the National Archives becomes the legal repository of the President’s records when a President leaves office.

