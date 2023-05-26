Pakistani court allows army to prosecute 16 supporters of ex-PM Khan





Islamabad

A counterterrorism court in Pakistan on Thursday handed over 16 supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan to the military to face trial in military courts for their alleged role in violent protests sparked by his recent short-lived arrest.

The Lahore City Court in the east of the country ruled that the charges against the suspects “are exclusively subject to questioning, investigation and trial by military authorities before a court martial”. He ordered the city jail authorities “to hand over custody of the accused” to the appropriate military officer “for further prosecution”.

Among the 16 suspects is a former provincial deputy from Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, the country’s largest.

Pakistan has rounded up thousands of people, including women, in a nationwide crackdown linked to days of nationwide protests led by the PTI.

The unrest erupted on May 9, when the 70-year-old popular opposition leader was violently arrested by paramilitary forces on corruption charges outside a court in the capital, Islamabad. The Supreme Court barred Khan’s arrest two days later.

Protesters in parts of Pakistan stormed public and military properties, some setting fire to the residence of a senior army commander in Lahore amid allegations that the security institution was behind of the arrest.

Army chief General Asim Munir was quick to announce that those involved in the attacks on his institution would be brought to justice in military courts.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s cabinet later endorsed the decision, despite pleas from rights groups not to try civilians in military courts.

Khan and his party leaders have condemned the violence against military installations, alleging that military intelligence agencies infiltrated the arsonists to justify his political party’s crackdown. The army claims to have collected “irrefutable evidence” against the arsonists.

The cricketer-turned-politician star on Thursday slammed the decision to try his party members in military tribunals, saying ‘the full force of state terror’ had been unleashed against the PTI ‘to dismantle the party’ on the pretext of arson.

“Over 10,000 PTI workers and supporters are in jail, including top leaders and some are at risk of torture in custody,” Khan wrote on Twitter.

Pakistani authorities recently released some of the top PTI leaders after announcing they were leaving the party or politics, a decision Khan said resulted from torture in custody and pressure from the military to isolate him.

Critics have long opposed the prosecution of civilians in military courts, saying they deprive citizens of the right to a fair trial because proceedings are conducted in secret and even family members are not allowed to enter. attend it.

Courts headed by army officers are exclusively used to try the military and those convicted as enemies of the state.

Amnesty International on Thursday called on Pakistan to immediately reverse its decision and try the suspects in the country’s civilian justice system, using ordinary criminal laws commensurate with the offence.

“We have documented a catalog of human rights violations resulting from the trial of civilians before military courts in Pakistan, including a flagrant disregard for legality, a lack of transparency and forced confessions,” the body said. global surveillance.

Khan’s party said on Thursday authorities had not restored internet service around his Zaman Park residence in Lahore since Wednesday and that he “is under virtual house arrest” with his home sealed off by the police. police.

A PTI spokesman said telecommunications authorities abruptly cut off the internet connection on Wednesday, shortly before Khan joined an online meeting with several British politicians to inform them of the alleged human rights abuses. man against his party. The government has not commented on the allegations, but locals have confirmed the suspension of internet service.

Conservative MP Sara Britcliffe was among the attendees. She took to Twitter to criticize Pakistani authorities for shutting down the internet. She wrote that she was “extremely concerned about the deteriorating economic, political and security situation” in Pakistan.

A parliamentary vote of no confidence removed Khan from power in April 2022, nearly four years after the start of his coalition government. He accused the military and Sharif of being behind what he called illegal voting. He has since held massive rallies across the country to push for a snap election.

Since his ouster, Khan remains implicated in more than 100 legal cases, ranging from corruption and terrorism to sedition and blasphemy. He dismisses all the charges as politically motivated and an attempt by the military to disqualify him from the elections scheduled for the fall.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.voanews.com/a/pakistan-court-allows-military-to-prosecute-16-supporters-of-ex-pm-khan/7109144.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos