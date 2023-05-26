LIV Golf wants to talk about sport. Donald Trump is still looming.





It wasn’t until Sunday night that LIV Golf, Saudi Arabia’s billion-dollar sovereign wealth fund men’s league, saw its biggest sporting triumph yet when one of its headliners, Brooks Koepka, powerfully won the PGA Championship.

By Thursday morning, however, LIV’s road show had been reinjected with the political bent that followed the sophomore circuit as it convulsed professional golf: the talkative, high-profile presence of former President Donald J Trump, who is hosting one of the league’s tournaments this weekend at a course in northwest Washington.

That LIV can overtake Trump’s shadow, and even if it wants to, could go a long way in shaping how the league is perceived in the years to come, especially in the United States, where it has struggled to gain a significant foothold against the PGA Tour.

But for now, aside from major tournament winners like Koepka and Phil Mickelson who have joined the circuit, there is probably no figure beyond golf more publicly connected to LIV than Trump, who has applauded several times and with enthusiasm the thunderous and dazzling entry of Saudi Arabia into the sport. At his events, he often comes across as an impatient MC whose role is both decidedly remarkable and deeply mysterious. Neither the Trump Organization nor LIV has revealed how much money the former Presidents’ Society makes for events as the league seeks to make inroads in a hidden sport.

They want to use my properties because they’re the best properties, Trump said Thursday, when he spent five hours attending a pro-am event with LIV players Graeme McDowell and Patrick Reed (and organizing what amounted to to an ongoing press conference on politics and an infomercial about his 18-hole property along the Potomac River).

The Trump portfolio does indeed include exceptional courses, including the Washington-area location, which once hosted a senior PGA championship, and LIV executives have said in the past that they were drawn to them because of many high-caliber properties in the United States were unwilling to host a circuit intended to compete with the PGA Tour. But Trump’s persistent and growing place in LIV’s orbit also invites sustained skepticism about the league’s motives and intentions, which some critics see as a brilliant way for Saudi Arabia to rehabilitate its image.

The former president is unfazed by the leagues boss, Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund and the kingdom’s burgeoning place in professional golf, despite its record of human rights abuses. He still rejects objections from family members of 9/11 victims, some of whom believe Saudi Arabia played a role in the 2001 attacks, because, as he said on Thursday, LIV tournaments are a big economic development. He openly admires the millions and millions of dollars the Saudis are raining down on players and, of course, properties like his, even though he claimed on Thursday that hosting tournaments is like peanuts to me. This year, LIV will visit three of its properties, up from two in its inaugural season.

He remained steadfast in his loyalty even as Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith subpoenaed the Trump Organization for LIV-related cases.

In an interview as he walked between the holes Thursday, Trump described Smith’s aggressive approach as retribution because the Biden administration wants to do something to distract from what happened. He said he didn’t know why his ties to LIV had come to the attention of special advocates.

Trump’s affection for LIV can be traced, at least in part, to years of friction with the golf establishment.

In 2016, the PGA Tour ended a longstanding relationship with the Trumps course in Doral, Fla., near Miami, over what its then commissioner described as fundamentally a sponsorship issue. And in 2021, after Trump supporters stormed the Capitol, the PGA of America, which is separate from the PGA Tour, scrapped plans to hold its flagship men’s championship at a Trump property in New Jersey in 2022. .

Trump hasn’t fared much better abroad. The R&A, which organizes the British Open, has signaled that it has no plans to bring the tournament back to Trump-controlled Turnberry, where LIV commissioner Greg Norman won one of his two Opens. .

LIV, however, embraced Trump and in return got the imprimatur of a former president, as well as bursts of media coverage for events that might otherwise have gone unnoticed. He brings prestige and power, diluted as both might be by the division in which he revels.

They have unlimited money and they love it, he said on Thursday, and it was great publicity for Saudi Arabia.

But for every day Trump appears at a LIV event, it’s a day LIV might as well cancel as a day he won’t escape the pointed questions he’s spent a year trying to get past, or at least to say that he wants to go ahead.

It’s been hard enough for the league, even on a day when Trump isn’t playing a trick, not to see his players face questions about the morality of accepting millions in Saudi money.

Have been hired to play golf, Bryson DeChambeau, the 2020 US Open winner who finished tied for fourth in the PGA Championship last weekend, said Wednesday. I think the most important part is to provide great entertainment as much as possible on any platform, regardless of which platform provides it. When we can talk about ethics, it is people’s perception. I completely disagree with this, but everyone is entitled to their own opinion, and I would say, was it worth it? Absolutely.

But DeChambeau hardly has the same megaphone or presence as a former occupant of the Oval Office. When Trump appears at a LIV event, even the winners of the Masters Tournament or US Open are relegated to supporting cast.

LIV executives have generally dismissed questions of whether the former president is good for business, or just essential for it, given their struggles to find quality venues. They seem convinced that at some point sports will overtake politics, which could be wishful thinking since Trump suggested on Thursday that nothing, not even a return to the White House, would easily dissuade him from doing business with the league. .

But LIV’s strategy still involves betting that the presence of one of the country’s most polarizing personalities won’t further scare off sponsorship deals and TV rights that are already proving hard to secure for the operation. And Trump can just as easily alienate potential fans as he can attract them.

Trump himself insists that LIV is hungry for him at his events and that he is no distraction from the leagues’ proclaimed goal of growing the sport and giving it the needed boosts of energy.

They wanted me here, and I said sure, said Trump, who said LIV’s contracts with his properties didn’t require his appearances at events like the pro-am.

Maybe all of this is true. But as long as that’s the case, LIV will linger in the political thicket no matter how hard Koepka performs on the games’ biggest stages.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/05/25/sports/golf/donald-trump-liv-golf.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos