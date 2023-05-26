Politics
Ministers accused of ‘astonishing treason’ after scrapping Boris Johnson’s animal welfare law
Ministers have been accused of ‘astonishing betrayal’ after they abandoned attempts to push through its landmark animal welfare law.
Environment Minister Mark Spencer told the Commons on Thursday that the Animal Welfare (Kept Animals) Bill introduced when Boris Johnson was Prime Minister in 2021 would not progress.
It contained measures from the Conservative 2019 election manifesto, including a crackdown on the smuggling of dogs and puppies and a ban on exports of live cattle for overseas slaughter.
Mr Spencer told MPs this afternoon thatthe manifesto commitments would be delivered through single-issue legislation and would blame Labor for abandonment.
He accused the opposition of engaging in“scope creep” on his amendments to the legislation, saying it risked being stretched “far beyond the initial commitments”.
But campaigners have accused the government of withdrawing the bill to get out of an “uncomfortable debate” over hunting with dogs.
Claire Bass, Senior Director of Campaigns and Public Affairs at Humane Society International UK, said: “The Government’s decision to drop the Kept Animals Bill is a stunning betrayal of both animals and the public trust. audience.”
She added: ‘It only took a few more hours for the Commons to pull it off, so parliamentary time is clearly not the real issue here.’
‘The real reason, Whitehall sources tell us, that the Bill has been dropped is that it could serve as a vehicle for uncomfortable debates the Government does not want to have on polarizing issues such as hunting with dogs .
“Vital protections for dogs, calves, sheep, primates and other animals were sacrificed today on the government altar of self-serving political convenience.
“We will of course support the delivery of these commitments as private members’ bills, but this is a high-risk strategy and indicative of the low priority the government is now clearly placing on well-being. to be animals.”
The bill would have banned the export of live cattle, sheep, pigs, goats and horses for slaughter overseas.
It also repealed and replaced 70-year-old laws to give more powers to tackle the most serious incidents of cattle being worried by dogs.
He also severely cracked down on the sale of primates and the possibility of keeping them in captivity.
The conservative Animal Welfare Foundation said it was “disappointed”, adding: “We believe this represents a missed opportunity to further improve animal welfare and protection across the UK.”
For the job, shadow environment minister Alex Sobel told the Commons: ‘This represents a profound setback for animal welfare in the UK.’
“It confirms once again that the government is too weak to come up with its own legislation. This time, innocent animals will suffer the consequences.
Former Conservative environment secretary Theresa Villiers said: ‘I have campaigned for over two decades to end the live export of animals for slaughter so I have to say I feel a sense of frustration and disappointment that the Kept Animals Bill is not going back to Parliament.
“Can I really appeal to the minister and the government at large – bring us a new bill, let’s move on, let’s ban this cruel trade.”
Announcing the changes in a statement to the Commons, Mr Spencer said: ‘Unfortunately this multi-issue nature means there has been considerable scope drift.
“The bill was in danger of being extended well beyond the initial commitments of the manifesto and the action plan.
“And in particular, Labor is clearly determined to play political games by widening the scope of this bill.”
We remain fully committed to honoring our manifesto commitments. And this approach is now the safest and fastest way to do it,
The environment minister said ‘enormous progress’ on animal welfare had already been made with ‘single issue’ legislation, adding: ‘Therefore, we will take action forward in the bill on individually kept animals for the rest of this Parliament.
“We remain fully committed to delivering on our manifesto commitments. And this approach is now the safest and fastest way to do it, rather than letting him get bogged down in a political game.
He also announced the launch of a new Animal Sensibility Committee and a consultation on new financial penalties of up to 5,000 for those who commit animal offenses.
