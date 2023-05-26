A local student’s perspective: The CCP’s inhumanity calls for a war response – Duluth News Tribune





The Chinese Communist Party, or CCP, is a political party in China based on socialism. The CCP has implemented social and economic strategies that have changed China. These policies have led to pain and disorder across the country. Today, the Communist Party of China is led by President Xi Jinping, who has adopted controversial policies that have led to abuses of political power. Crimes against humanity, organ harvesting, censorship, concentration camps, etc. resulted from these policies. Countries like the United States must take a stronger approach to fighting the CCP, as the party poses a threat to world stability and democracy. Xi Jinping is known for controlling the public through propaganda. He used censorship to prevent freedom in China. Moreover, he enforced strict policies across the country, such as the Social Credit System, which monitors Chinese citizens; they have been cut off from the rest of the world, from their government and even from their own neighbours. China uses its censorship to defend itself against criticism. He uses propaganda to claim his support for equality, the elimination of poverty and the unification of the country. Xi Jinping also set up concentration camps for members of the Uyghurs, a minority group in the Xinjiang region. With the wish to break their lineage, to break their roots, these camps have been disguised by the Chinese government as counter-terrorism. In reality, the government has created mass detentions and inhuman treatment. Many internment camp prisoners were or are being tortured, neglected or brutally murdered. Countries like the United States, Canada and the Netherlands have gone so far as to say that the Chinese government is causing mass genocide against the Uyghurs. China has a growing list of inhumane acts that are considered crimes against humanity. China has one of the largest economies in the world, a result of exporting and trading goods to the rest of the world. However, for China to succeed, it has implemented difficult working conditions. According to Anita Chan’s book, Chinas Workers Under Assault: The Exploitation of Labor in a Globalizing Economy, these conditions include long working hours, low wages, unsafe work environments, waiting hours, and more. Another example of Chinese crimes against humanity is the execution of prisoners and the harvesting of their organs. This has not been well documented, but it has been shown by evidence. According to Matthew Robertson and Jacob Levee, between 1980 and 2009 the number of voluntary organ donations was documented at 125, but the number of transplant surgeries exceeded 100,000. The Chinese Communist Party has committed inhumane acts and crimes against humanity that are not well known to the world. We must counter the CCP with psychological warfare, media warfare, legal warfare and, as a last resort, military action. Jillian Jaros is a Hermantown High School senior who originally wrote this as a school assignment. Jillian Jaros

