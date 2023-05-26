Ron DeSantis takes on Donald Trump like never before





Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, now officially a presidential candidate, is no longer tiptoeing around former President Donald Trump and hesitant about his plans to loosen the powers of the presidency as never before if he wins the White House.

DeSantis, whose campaign raised $8.2 million in the first 24 hours, according to a campaign spokesperson, filled the hours after his botched Twitter launch by delivering his message to the familiar comforts of conservative airwaves, where , in a dozen interviews, he assailed Trump as fiscally irresponsible and a supporter of amnesty for undocumented immigrants. He said Trumps Covid-19 mitigation policies had destroyed the lives of millions and told Fox News his first priority would be to fire the ex-presidents hand-picked former FBI director, Christopher Wry.

Trump is a different guy today than when he ran in 2015 and 2016, DeSantis told conservative Tennessee radio host Matt Murphy, adding: I don’t know what happened to Donald Trump.

The escalation in attacks on Trump that DeSantis once sought and campaigned for in his 2018 gubernatorial run comes after months of subtle digging into former presidents at the White House. Throughout Trumps four years in office, including DeSantis serving nearly two years in Congress and two years as closely aligned governor and in the years since, the Florida Republican has never before issued a criticism. as direct and public as the man he now hopes to supplant as the leader of the GOP.

Now DeSantis is arguing that he is in a better position to deliver on promises that Trump himself has failed to keep.

This will require pushing the boundaries of the executive branch like never before, DeSantis suggested in multiple interviews over the past 24 hours. He told conservative radio host Mark Levin that he had studied the leverage points of the US Constitution and would use his knowledge to wield the true reach of presidential power.

You have to know how to use your influence to advance what you’re trying to accomplish, DeSantis told Twitter CEO Elon Musk in their conversation.

Trump pushed back against those missives, poking fun at the issues that marred Florida Republicans’ entry into the race and suggesting DeSantis isn’t ready for the Oval Office.

Rob DeSanctimonious and his polls are dropping like a rock. I’d almost be inclined to say these are record lows, Trump said Thursday on Truth Social. The question is Rob just young and inexperienced and naive or more disturbingly, is he a jerk who has no idea what he’s doing? We already have one in place, we don’t need another one. We need MAGA.

DeSantis’ vision for the executive branch is apparently at odds with the Republican parties’ traditional adherence to the principles of limited government. Many Republicans have often accused former President Barack Obama of unconstitutionally expanding his powers, and DeSantis himself wrote an entire book in 2011 based on this perception. But it’s an approach Republican voters have come to expect from their elected leaders since Trump’s emergence and the abandonment of governance standards.

It also fits the way DeSantis has directed from Tallahassee. As governor, DeSantis systematically strengthened the governor’s office and expanded his constitutional powers in ways that no previous executive has. He took control of the state’s environmental protection agency, deployed state police in innovative ways, created a law enforcement team to monitor the vote, fired a prosecutor local democratically elected and orchestrated takeover of a small liberal arts college.

DeSantis treated state bureaucracies that previously operated independently as extensions of his executive offices. He has filled state regulatory boards with like-minded political appointees, who have followed his lead in banning gender-affirming care for minors and expanding restrictions on school lessons on sexual orientation and gender. gender identity. He punished Disney, the state’s tourism powerhouse and its most iconic business, for challenging him over those restrictions, and forced state lawmakers to pass a new Congressional map drawn by his office. .

I may have gotten 51% of the vote, but it gave me 100% executive power, and I decided to use it to advance conservative principles, DeSantis said during a event in Wisconsin on May 6.

In his latest book, The Courage to Be Free, DeSantis described his extraordinary use of state power as deliberate and tactical. He wrote that before taking office, he had studied an exhaustive list of the constitutional authority of governors and would use all available levers to advance our priorities.

What I was able to bring to the governor’s office was an understanding of how a constitutional form of government works, the various pressure points that exist, and how best to leverage authority to achieve substantial political victories, he wrote.

Now, DeSantis’ opening message to Republican voters is that he would bring that methodical precision to the White House in a way that former leaders included by Trump failed to do.

Presidents have been unwilling to wield the power of Section 2 to discipline bureaucracy, DeSantis said. I’ll walk in and the first day I’ll be spitting nails.

Among his top priorities, DeSantis said, would be to reconstitute the federal government, which he described as a plan to discipline bureaucracy and agencies he says are detached from constitutional responsibility.

It would dispel the longstanding tradition that government institutions like the US Department of Justice operate independently of the president, embracing a philosophy that Trump has often governed but never so succinctly articulated.

Republican presidents have accepted the canard that the DOJ and FBI are quoted, independent, DeSantis said. They are not independent agencies. They are part of the executive branch. They answer to the President-elect of the United States.

DeSantis also touched on pardons, when asked if he would review the cases of those facing charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021, uprising at the United States Capitol, as well as whether he would pardon Trump if he were indicted at the federal level.

He said he would look into any cases of disadvantaged treatment based on politics or militarization.

The DOJ and the FBI were armed. Day one, I’ll have people come together and look at all these cases, which, people are victims of militarization or political targeting, and we’ll be aggressive and give pardons, DeSantis said on the Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show. THURSDAY.

At the same time, DeSantis said pardons would be reviewed individually, not necessarily for an entire group.

We will apply relief where appropriate, DeSantis said. This will be done on a case by case basis.

The remarks drew an immediate rebuke from the Democratic Party, alerting in a press release that DeSantis was spending his first day as an official presidential candidate promising to consider clemency for some Jan. 6 insurgents and convicted felons who have attacked the police.

In his private address to donors, Desantis noted that Trump, who has already served one term, would be a lame president if elected. Since launching his candidacy on Wednesday, DeSantis has spoken more publicly about why that should give Republicans pause.

I understand, and all of your listeners should understand, DeSantis said on the Levins show, that if we did everything right, if we were disciplined, if we were as strong as anyone could be, it still takes a two-term project.

This story has been updated with additional reports.

