Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch Report (threshing or bowling)





Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch Report (Drums or Bowling): On May 26, Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians will play TATA IPL 2023 Qualifier-2 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. GT lost Qualifier-1 to CSK by 15 points at MA Chidambaram Stadium. GT’s poor hitting and bowling was the main reason behind the loss to CSK in the last game. The GT bowlers could not break the partnership of the CSK openers as they achieved an 87 point partnership. With the exception of Shubman Gill, none of GT’s Batters played well against CSK’s spinners. MI secured their place in Qualifier-2 after beating LSG in Eliminator by 81 points at MA Chidambaram Stadium. Pacer Akash Madhwal cast a winning spell in the last game against LSG batters, he took five crucial wickets. The overall performance of both MI departments in the last match was exceptional, especially their bowlers. Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch Report: The Narendra Modi Stadium pitch is a balanced wicket that favors both batters and bowlers in recent matches. This venue is great for bowlers, especially pace bowlers, but in a few matches the batters played good cricket, showing that the ground at Narendra Modi Stadium has a neutral wicket to host T20 matches. In IPL 2023 most of the matches are played on black dirt pitches which favors the fast bowlers more but in the last match the teams played on red dirt wickets which favored the batters more. Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch Report batting or bowling? Overall, the ground at Narendra Modi Stadium provides an exciting and competitive playing surface for cricket matches. In IPL 2023, the performance of the bowlers at Narendra Modi Stadium was outstanding, but the technical players played some amazing shots at this venue. Narendra Modi Stadium IPL Records: Total matches played: 25 Matches won as 1st batter: 12 Games won as 2nd batter: 13 Highest team score: 227 by Gujarat Titans Lowest team score: 102 by Royals of Rajasthan Average team score:168.32 Details of Narendra Modi Stadium: Narendra Modi Stadium Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium is the largest stadium in the world by capacity and is located in Ahmedabad, India. Narendra Modi Stadium was built in 1983.

The Narendra Modi Stadium has a seating capacity of around 1,32,000 spectators. Narendra Modi Stadium is chosen to host major events like TATA IPL 2023 Final and World Cup 2023.

In the Indian Premier League, Narendra Modi Stadium is chosen as the home of Gujarat Titans (GT). Gujarat Titans have played eight matches at Narendra Modi Stadium, winning five and losing three.

On May 26, Narendra Modi Stadium will host Qualifier-2 between GT and MI. Gujarat Titans will play Qualifier-2 at home. Weather forecast for Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad: According to the IMD report. The weather in Ahmedabad on May 26 will be quite warm. During the day the temperature can rise up to 42 degrees Celsius and at night it will drop to 33 degrees Celsius. The humidity will be around 47% and there will be a strong wind blowing in Ahmedabad during the game at around 28 km/h. There is no chance of rain and dew as the atmosphere will be windy. Also read this: ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier Sri Lanka Schedule, Team, Match List, Venue For more information, visit the official website: IPLT20.

