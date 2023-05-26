DeSantis says he will consider pardoning Jan. 6 defendants, including Trump





Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (right) said Thursday that if elected president he would consider pardoning all of the Jan. 6 defendants – including former President Trump – on his first day in office.

“Day one, I’ll have people coming together and looking at all of these cases, who are victims of weaponization or political targeting, and we’ll be aggressive in granting pardons,” DeSantis said on “The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show” podcast when asked if he would consider pardoning the Jan. 6 defendants, including Trump, who is currently under federal investigation into his Jan. 6 role.

“I would say that any example of disadvantaged treatment based on politics or militarization would be included in this review, no matter how big or small,” he added.

DeSantis also accused the Justice Department and the FBI of weaponizing his authority by continuing ongoing investigations into the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. The Justice Department said earlier this month that 1,033 arrests had been made in connection with the Capitol attacks and about 485 people had been convicted for criminal activity that day.

DeSantis also claimed that the FBI targeted anti-abortion groups, as well as parents who wanted to attend school board meetings. He said if elected, his administration would determine on a case-by-case basis whether the government was armed against certain groups.

“We will find examples where the government has been militarized against disadvantaged groups, and we will apply relief where necessary, but it will be on a case-by-case basis,” he said.

Election coverage on the Hill 2024

DeSantis officially launched his bid for the White House on Wednesday night, where he faced a host of technical difficulties and issues on the Twitter livestream. DeSantis has consistently been the last Trump in second place in recent polls as the former president steps up his attacks on the governor.

