Watch: Fans go out of control at Narendra Modi Stadium, police use lathicharge ahead of IPL 2023 final

Narendra Modi Stadium, which is the largest cricket ground in the world, will host the IPL 16 final on May 28. Chennai Super Kings have already qualified for the final, and fans can’t keep calm to see MS Dhoni playing up front over a lakh in potentially their last IPL game.

Paytm, which is the official ticket sponsor for the Gujarat matches, has opened ticket sales for the final. In the latest development, things went awry ahead of the mega-final as fans, who waited in long queues for physical tickets, were denied tickets by authorities and told to collect tickets one day before the final.

Fans, in frustration, tried to break through the barricade and the helpless police had to make a light charge. Here is the video.

Tomorrow’s Semi-Final Match at Narendra Modi Stadium Despite booking tickets online, one still has to choose the physical stadium tickets. People have been waiting for 10 hours. Please waive the collection of physical tickets for online consumers#bcci #gca #ipl2023 #paytm pic.twitter.com/wS8l9A891j — Paavan Shah (@PaavaNidhi) May 25, 2023

Fans took to Twitter to hit out at Paytm and ticketing authorities. One fan said, “We received a message from Paytm to pick up the physical tickets on May 25. There was a huge queue, and when we got to the counter, we were informed there was a problem, and they asked us to come back on the 27th.

A section of supporters attempted to break down the barricade leading to the entrance to the stadium, but police resorted to a charge of lathi to stop the unruly behavior.

