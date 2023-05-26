Ron DeSantis offers ‘day one’ pardon for Jan. 6 defendants Donald Trump





Ron DeSantis may be running against Donald Trump for president, but he says he would consider immediately pardoning the former president and the Jan. 6 rioters Trump encouraged if he wins the White House.

Responding to an interview question on “Clay and Buck,” the Florida governor opened the door for clemency actions on “day one” surrounding the attempt to stop certification of the 2020 presidential election.

“The Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation have been armed. We see this in a variety of contexts,” DeSantis explained.

“And so what I’m going to do is day one, I’ll have people coming together and looking at all these cases (where) people are victims of weaponization or political targeting and we’ll be aggressive in granting thanks.”

He argued that prosecutors did not pursue justice in the same way.

“In some of these cases, some people may have a technical violation of the law. But if there are three other people who have done the same thing, but just in a context like Black Lives Matter, and they are not being prosecuted at all, that is an unequal application of justice,” added DeSantis.

“And so we’re going to find ways where that hasn’t happened, and then we’ll use the power of grace and I’ll do that at the start.”

And the governor of Florida said he would consider those pardons as soon as possible, should he win the White House.

“A lot of people are waiting for the end of the administration to issue pardons. We will find examples where the government has been weaponized against disadvantaged groups and we will apply the appropriate relief, but it will be on a case-by-case basis because I think you have to make sure there’s a whole bunch of cases that don’t necessarily make the headlines,” DeSantis said.

Asked again about Trump specifically, DeSantis said, “Any instance of disadvantaged treatment based on politics or militarization would be included in this review, no matter how big or small.”

DeSantis has downplayed the importance of the January 6 insurrection since it occurred.

“Why are they constantly beating that dead horse? DeSantis asked rhetorically in June 2022 when asked about congressional investigations, dismissing the events as “a year and a half ago.”

It’s their Christmas, he told the media and Democrats at a January 2022 press conference in West Palm Beach when asked about the anniversary of the riot.

It’s not something I’ve been concerned about in my job, because frankly, it’s not something most Floridians are concerned about, he told reporters.

Describing a sickening display of political hypocrisy and grandstanding by Democrats in Congress and the corporate media, DeSantis decreed in a subsequent fundraising email that Jan. 6 was like Christmas for the political class. and media disconnected from DC, New York.

Although DeSantis would not describe the Capitol riot as an insurrection, he did use the word in a contemporary debate by protesters in the Supreme Court.

Florida leads all states in arrests for participation in the Capitol riot, a dubious distinction.

Post views: 0

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://floridapolitics.com/archives/614690-j6-pardon/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos