Pakistani Imran Khan addresses Supreme Court against military deployment





ISTANBUL

Calling it “undeclared martial law”, former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday addressed the Supreme Court against the deployment of armed forces in parts of the country, asking it to call the decision unconstitutional.

The army has been deployed in the provinces of Punjab, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as well as in the capital Islamabad due to violence following the controversial arrest of Khan on May 9.

His brief detention, which was later declared illegal, sparked protests from his supporters and attacks on state and military installations.

Since then, thousands of suspects, including senior PTI leaders, have been arrested, and the military has said it will try the rioters under military law.

Besides presenter Imran Riaz Khan, his colleague and senior journalist Sami Ibrahim has also been arrested and reported missing since Wednesday, according to colleagues and family members.

Under pressure to speak out against the violence, a number of former parliamentarians and leaders left Khan’s party or politics.

The beleaguered former Prime Minister has called for arrests, investigations and trials under the Army Act 1952 to be ‘equivalent to the denial’ of the Constitution, the rule of law and the independence of the judicial authority.

He said arrests of his party’s members, supporters and workers under the Maintenance of Public Order Act are “unlawful” and that all those detained should be released.

Khan, who also challenged the deployment of troops to civilian areas earlier this week, also called for a judicial commission to investigate the incidents.

Since being removed from office, he has been campaigning for a snap general election, due to be held later this year.

Meanwhile, General Asim Munir, head of Pakistan’s army, addressing a ceremony marking Martyrs’ Reverence Day in Rawalpindi, said the nation ‘will not forgive or forget’ those involved in “the desecration of the memorials of the martyrs and the attack on their dignity”.

Separately, a Lahore anti-terrorism court ordered the police to hand over to the army 16 suspects arrested for vandalizing the house of the Lahore corps commander.

In addition to escalating political uncertainty, Pakistan faces a balance of payments crisis, severely depleted foreign exchange reserves and increasingly bleak external financing prospects.

The Anadolu Agency website contains only part of the news offered to subscribers of the AA News Broadcast System (HAS), and in summary form. Please contact us for subscription options.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aa.com.tr/en/asia-pacific/pakistans-imran-khan-approaches-top-court-against-military-deployment/2906051 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos