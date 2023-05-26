Krishna Prasad: what happens to the BJP after Modi?

How many more years, how many more states, how many more campaigns, for how many more candidates can he ask for votes, before he or the voters or both get tired?, asks Krishna Prasad.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra D Modi with Bharatiya Janata Party National Vice Chairman Vasundhara Raje in garlands during a town hall meeting in Abu Road, May 10, 2023. Photo: ANI Photo

All questions have been asked and answered on the Karnataka election verdict.

All questions except the one that matters: if this is what could happen to the BJP with Narendra Modi, what could happen to the BJP without Narendra Modi?

There’s no running away from this question given the thunder’thappad‘ which the BJP received in its ‘southern gate’, where the first mantri was the Pradhan mascot, throwing down everything he could summon in a cringe-worthy demo of I-me-mother–to the stomach.

At public meetings and road shows; in “interactions” with the plebs and celebrities; on billboards and in brochures; in newspaper advertisements and television advertisements; on Facebook and WhatsApp; and in tweets and photo ops it was Modi, Modi, Modi – to the power of 2AB.

For all the energy the twin-engine chief pilot displayed, for all the dreadful tropes he used, the BJP won 66 seats in the referendum, 38 less than five years ago.

And this in a state where the BJP had three times formed a government without the efforts (and excesses) of Modi.

It’s hard to imagine a more complete repudiation – a rejection, in fact – of everything Modi thinks he stands for. Jai Bajrang Bali.

The collapse of the BJP in Karnataka is not the subject. It is Modi’s personality punch, built at a heinous cost.

A trip to open an airport in Shimoga in February cost Rs 21 crore.

A detour to Belgaum on the same day cost an additional Rs 15 crore.

A 110-minute visit to Dharwar to open an IIT in March cost Rs 9.5 crore.

The erased Kannadigas, whose political, cultural, literary, sporting, film and business icons are a picture of modesty, saw through relentless preening and self-promotion for what they were, and tore down the “Statue of Narcissism “with the kind of brutality that no one suspected lurked behind their quiet docility.

They also showed that they had a good memory.

In the two years 2020 and 2021 when Karnataka saw Covid and deadly flooding, Modi only came once.

But in just four months of 2023, he has visited 11 times on official (government) and unofficial (party) visits, the two indistinguishable in the BJP’s playbook to cheat the Electoral Commission’s laughable rules.

Between April 29 and May 7, he addressed 16 public meetings away from Bangalore. The BJP won in exactly two of these places. Strike rate: 10%.

This is precisely why the ‘BJP after Modi’ issue is gaining prominence.

If the party can lose despite Modi having invested everything in the campaign, what can it expect from those with far less charisma, credibility and ability?

Karnataka also responded to this.

Modi and Amit Shah have reached 218 out of 224 constituencies through their campaigns. The BJP won 66 of them. Strike rate: 31%.

Another aspirant, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath showed his JCB in 10 constituencies.

Not only did the BJP fail to win new seats, but it saw its margins shrink to three seats where ‘Yogi’ campaigned in the Hindutva hotspots of Coastal Karnataka – and he didn’t even could stop the triumph of mining baron Janardhana Reddy. Hit rate: 0.

IMAGE: Narendra D Modi, the star of the Bharatiya JanaTa party, during a roadshow in Bengaluru, May 6, 2023 for the Karnataka assembly elections. Photo: ANI Photo

Other strident, language-challenged choir members BJP went wild to perform “Raga Narendra Modini” in Karnataka – Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Himanta Biswa Sharma, Devendra Fadnavis, et al – we can safely say that they did not disturb the scorers or the voters.

Arguably, this cascade of rejections is only to be expected when an incumbent party is engulfed by a giant wave, but what Karnataka has demonstrated is not just diminished respect for the BJP. Pradhan loving vote but almost total contempt for those who will follow after him.

By putting all its eggs in one basket, the BJP has come to an inflection point in its electoral journey.

IMAGE: Bharatiya Janata party activist Amit A Shah greets BJP supporters during a pre-election tour of the Karnataka Assembly at Byndoor in Udupi, April 29, 2023. Photo: ANI Photo

Karnataka can, of course, be an exception. Modi could still find his image intact in the five other states where elections are scheduled soon, and/or in the next general elections.

At least that’s the gloss applied to the loss. But the ‘BJP after Modi’ issue is very much on the table whether the party wins or loses.

After all, Narendra Modi is 73 years old. Realistically, how many more years, how many more states, how many more campaigns, for how many more candidates can he ask for votes, before he or the voters or both tire?

What if the EC proposed “one nation, one election”?

IMAGE: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with Mandya Lok Sabha MP Sumalatha Ambareesh during a tour for the Karnataka assembly elections in Mandya on April 26, 2023. Photo: ANI Photo

All is well for the BJP and its chachas and cheerleaders to taunt the opposition with the rhetorical binary, “If not Modi, who?”

But soon, they will have to face the mirror and wonder who is the alternative to Modi within the BJP, when the going gets tough like in Karnataka?

What happens to the BJP without Narendra Modi is relatively easy to imagine in the absence of an acceptable, coherent or cohesive second line.

Less easy is a natural corollary: what happens to India after Narendra Modi, as a receding tide washes away the detritus of hype, hope and hype.

Nagpur, you have a Modi size problem.

Krishna Prasad is the former editor, Outlookand former member of the Press Council of India.

