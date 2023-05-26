I regret telling Boris Johnson ‘stop talking’ – POLITICO





LONDON Nick Robinson has said he regrets telling Boris Johnson to stop talking during a heated BBC interview in October 2021. The Radio 4 presenter and former political editor sparked a nationwide furor when he cut Johnson in the then Prime Minister’s first interview with the Today show in two years, following a government boycott of the BBC’s flagship current affairs programme. As Johnson continued one of his characteristic long replies, an exasperated Robinson cut him off to say, “Prime Minister, stop talking! We’re going to have questions and answers, not where you’ll just talk, if you don’t mind. The BBC received hundreds of complaints about the swap and later issued a statement making it clear that there was certainly no desire to appear rude. Speaking on a new episode of POLITICO’s Westminster Insider podcast, The Art of the Political Interview, Robinson explained what’s going on behind the scenes. [Johnson] started reading a piece of paper,” Robinson recalls. “He then as I waved my hands… trying to say, please stop. Let me move on to the next point, he broke eye contact and started staring at the wall. And frankly, I lost my temper. I just thought: you’re not playing the game at all. Robinson admitted the interjection came as a bit of a shock to those listening, but said he intended it to be the equivalent of a sort of bucket of water on the head to force the Prime Minister to to commit. Loads of people stood up and said, we clapped when you said that, because we knew he was hesitant and evasive,” Robinson added. “I guess the only reason I’m not happy [is that] I like to be in control. I didn’t like that, because I don’t want people to say that I don’t respect senior officials because I respect them. The presenter added: I regret saying that because it sounded discourteous. It was not planned. It looked like I had lost my temper. The podcast also looks back at the controversial July 2016 interview between Andrea Leadsom and Rachel Sylvester of The Times, in which Leadsom claimed having children gave him an advantage over his opponent, Theresa May, in the race for prime minister. The ensuing backlash forced Leadsom to drop out of the contest, leaving May the winner by default. Leadsom and Sylvester discuss their different experiences from this controversial interview. Leadsom, while saying she takes it on the chin and blaming my naivety, my lack of experience, also claimed that the Times had its own agenda. I had a big target on my forehead,” she said. “I had been an absolutely passionate supporter of leaving the EU. It’s a real masterclass… on the motivations of journalists who come for an interview. Sylvlester, however, replied: That is simply wrong. There wasn’t really a schedule. There was kind of a conspiracy theory from some of his supporters afterwards that it was all part of some sort of “remainer” conspiracy, you know, because The Times had backed Remain, and that just wasn’t true. She added: I had just written down what she said and put it in the diary. It’s journalism, it’s not a diary.

