UP has become the “sangam” of athletes: PM Narendra Modi | Lucknow News





LUCKNOW: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday declared the third edition of Khelo India University Games (KIUG) 2022 open via video conference at BBD University Cricket Ground in Lucknow.

More than 4,000 players in 202 teams will take part in 21 sporting events during the ten-day event. Four cities in UP – Lucknow, Varanasi, Greater Noida and Gorakhpur – will host most of the events. Only filming is scheduled in New Delhi. In its third edition, the games are now India’s largest multi-sport competition at higher education level. The event will end on June 3 at the Hindu University of Benares (BHU).

Means PM expressed his best wishes to the athletes participating in the KUIG.

UP is doing a great job for the development of the sport, says PM

As a member of UP, I welcome all players who come to UP. Hosting Khelo India University Games will change the sports environment in universities, and this sports festival will take the country to new heights, he said.

Praising the Yogi government, Prime Minister Modi said a great job is being done in UP for the development of sports. He said he was delighted that the closing ceremony of the event was taking place in Varanasi, his constituency.

All the players who came to Khelo India came from different states and different regions. Previously there were scams in sports and now there is a new atmosphere regarding sports across the country, he said.

The national education policy has proposed to make sports a subject where it will become part of the curriculum, and the construction of the country’s first national sports university will further strengthen the cause, the prime minister added.

Among those present at the ceremony were Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Union Youth and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur and State Minister for Sports Nisith Pramanik.

