Summary Projo Volunteers Suggest Prabowo Jokowi Duo’s Successor with Ganjar Pranowo





Bisnis.comJAKARTA – Pro Jokowi (Projo) volunteers have determined the names of presidential candidates (candidates for the presidency) and vice-presidential candidates (candidates for the vice-presidency) for the 2024 election. The General President of Projo Budi, Arie Setiadi, provided the results of the popular deliberations (musra) which were held by several volunteers of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) in several regions. First of allProjo volunteers proposed to Indonesian Minister of Defense Prabowo Subianto to become Jokowi’s (Joko Widodo) successor to the presidency. “Pak Prabowo is already prominent in our Musra records, that’s how it is. People still want Pak Prabowo to be Pak Jokowi’s successor,” Budi said in a written statement, Thursday (10/11/2022 ). SecondBudi Arie revealed that President Jokowi had proposed Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto to be partnered with Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo in the 2024 presidential election. Budi felt that it would be best for the two figures to become a pair of presidential and vice-presidential candidates (presidential and vice-presidential candidates). It doesn’t matter to him who is the presidential candidate and who is the vice presidential candidate, the important thing is that Ganjar and Prabowo are a pair. “Ideally Pak Prabowo and Pak Ganjar will be one. Ideally Ganjar-Prabowo or Prabowo-Ganjar. Ideally,” Budi said at the DPP Projo office in South Jakarta on Thursday (25/5/2023). He claimed that Jokowi also felt the same way. He had spoken with Jokowi regarding the Prabowo-Ganjar or Ganjar-Prabowo pairing speech. “Finally speaking with the President, ‘How are you, sir?’ “I always try to do that” (Jokowi replied),” he continued. Even so, Budi said current political developments have reduced the chances of a duo between Prabowo and Ganjar. Therefore, his party will not force the duo either. ThirdWest Java Governor Ridwan Kamil received the most support as a running mate (cawapres) in 2024. This is based on the results of the first Indonesian Musra held in the city of Bandung, Sunday (28/8/2022) which was officially announced. Budi said the 10 presidential and vice-presidential candidates were determined based on the results of popular deliberation (Musra) organized by Projo and 17 organizations supporting President Jokowi from August 2022 to May 2023. 10 presidential candidates The 10 pairs of presidential and vice-presidential candidates recommended by the Projo DPP include Prabowo Subianto – Ganjar Pranowo; Prabowo-Airlangga Hartarto; Ganjar-Prabowo; Ganjar-Airlangga; Airlangga – Sandiaga Uno; Airlangga-Mahfud MD; Prabowo-Mahfoud; Prabowo – Password; Ganjar – Password; Ganjar – Mahfoud. Based on the data received previously, the results of the first Indonesian Musra produced a number of names likely to stand in the presidential election of 2024. A total of 5,721 Indonesian Musra participants were involved in the selection of presidential and vice-presidential candidates for the 2024 elections. Accordingly, for the presidential candidate (candidates) in the first place, there is Jokowi Widodo (Jokowi) who received 1,704 votes or 29.79%. Next, followed by Sandiaga Uno with 968 voters or 16.92%. Ganjar Pranowo who obtained 921 votes or 16.10%. Followed by Prabowo Subianto with 635 votes or 11.10%. Anies Baswedan was in fifth place with 516 votes or 9.02%. Meanwhile, Ridwan Kamil was in sixth place with 296 votes or 5.17%. Meanwhile, for the cawapres results of Indonesian Musra who was in first place was Ridwan Kamil, who got 2,225 votes or 38.89 percent. Then followed by Airlangga Hartarto with 758 votes or 13.25%. The third is Erick Thohir with 733 votes or 12.81%. Apart from this, other names are Arsjad Rasjid, Puan Maharani, Anies Baswedan to Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono (AHY).

