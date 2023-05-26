Erdogan’s AKP divided over future economic policies ahead of second round of elections – reports





An ‘informal group’ is discussing an alternative to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s controversial economic agenda, days before he seeks to extend his rule.

Disagreements over “unsustainable” economic policy under Recep Tayyip Erdogan surfaced within his own party days before Turkey heads to a second round of national elections. An “informal group” of the ruling AKP is considering whether the Turkish president should abandon his policy of reviving the struggling economy with interest rate cuts and spending, according to the US news agency Reuters. Erdogan, however, was not directly involved in the talks, which discussed alternative methods. Turkey’s economy has collapsed in recent years, with the value of its currency collapsing. Experts have blamed part of the problem on Erdogan’s decision to keep interest rates lowwhich overheats the economy by making borrowing cheaper. The informal group’s plan would not include an aggressive interest rate hike, but a gradual transition to a key rate in the lending market. Several ideas beyond that, however, are being considered and the opposing group has yet to present the plan to Erdogan, the sources say. As the president seeks to rule for a third term, concerns over Turkey’s crumbling currency management and rising cost of living are at an all-time high. Turkey’s tourism-dependent economy stabilized during the COVID pandemic, but recorded an average annual GDP growth of 5.8% between 2002 and 2021. In September 2021, 1 US dollar was worth about 8 Turkish liras, but in May 2023, this figure has increased to almost 20. A survey last year by the Yneylem Center for Social Research showed that more than two-thirds of Turks struggled to pay for their food and cover their rent, leading to an increase in mental illness and debt . Turkey’s presidential election will take place on Sunday after no candidate managed to secure an outright majority of 50%, despite the incumbent securing the largest share of the vote. One of the main programs carried by the main opposition party Kemal Kilicdaroglu was to reorient the national economy with the adaptation of free market principles. Erdogan, on the contrary, hinted at a possible change in economic policy to attract international investors to counter Turkey’s declining foreign exchange reserves.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.euronews.com/2023/05/25/erdogans-akp-divided-on-future-economic-policies-before-election-runoff-reports The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos