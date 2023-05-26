Narendra Modi | Narendra Modi government’s arrogance has destroyed parliamentary democracy, says Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress Speaker Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi what message he intended to send by stripping Speaker Draupadi Murmu of her right to inaugurate the new parliament building.

Modi is expected to do the honors himself on May 28, with Congress and 18 other opposition parties deciding to boycott the event for “insulting” the president and governments undermining democratic values ​​and practices.

“Modi ji, Parliament is the temple of democracy established by the people of India. The post of Speaker is the most important and integral part of Parliament. Your government’s arrogance has destroyed parliamentary democracy,” tweeted load.

“The 140 million Indians want to know what message you intend to send by depriving the President of her right to inaugurate the new Parliament building.”

Implicit in this question is the suggestion that the prime minister’s desperation to inaugurate the new parliament building cannot be seen in isolation and marks another example of his perceived autocratic attitude.

Senior Congress leaders said the decision to boycott the Sunday event was due not just to Murmus’s exclusion from the inauguration, but to longstanding opposition frustration with the undemocratic functioning of Modi governments. over the past nine years.

Many congressional leaders have privately said that a prime minister who pushes other ministers around for attention even on issues such as handing out letters of appointment and inauguration of trains can hardly be expected to a new Parliament building being opened by someone else. Modi had allowed his photograph to be used even on Covid vaccination certificates.

It was one man’s ego and desire for self-promotion that denied the first female (tribal) president her constitutional privilege to inaugurate the new parliament building in New Delhi on May 28. Ashoka the Great, Akbar the Great, Modi the Inaugurated, Congress communications chief Jairam Ramesh tweeted.

A former Congressional Union minister said The telegraph: From the start, Modi undermined the sanctity of the Union cabinet. The serious decision of demonetization was taken without putting the cabinet in confidence.”

The Minister added: Any democratic institution has lost its autonomy: the Electoral Commission has almost declared that Modi is above the law. Critical issues are not debated in Parliament and critical references are removed. Insulting the president is not the first problem.

Shivaji Rao Moghe, who heads the All India Adivasi Congress, on Friday threatened to protest across the country against “insulting tribals and women”.

“Narendra Modi has a habit of violating the Constitution of India and has no respect for Adivasis and Dalits. Not allowing Draupadi Murmu to access his constitutional right to inaugurate the new parliament building is undemocratic and unconstitutional “, he said in a statement.

“The tribal communities across the country want to know from the Prime Minister why he is silent on this insult to the tribals and the women of the country. On behalf of the Adivasi communities across India, the All India Adivasi Congress will organize the state, district and the bloc’s high-level protests on May 26 to hold the Modi government accountable for its unconstitutional actions.”

The Modi government has so far found no convincing justification for not inviting the president or vice president to an event of national importance where all MPs, chief ministers and central government secretaries have been invited as well as well-known personalities such as sports icons and movie stars.

The opposition argues that the two dignitaries were not invited because their physical presence would have raised protocol issues, making it difficult for the prime minister to inaugurate the building.

It’s not like the president and vice president are indifferent to the event, they are both expected to send recorded messages.

Union Minister Hardeep Puri had earlier this week recalled how Indira Gandhi inaugurated the Parliament Annex and Rajiv Gandhi inaugurated the Parliament Library, a comparison Congress dismissed as spurious.

On Thursday, Puri said Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Sonia Gandhi inaugurated some assembly buildings as governors were not invited to the events.

However, the feeling in Congress is that the President, who is an elected authority, cannot be compared to the Governor; nor can an Assembly building be compared to Parliament.

Bahujan Samaj party leader Mayawati, who said she would not attend the event due to political commitments, backed the government’s position.

It is unfair to boycott the function because the president is not inaugurating the new parliament building, she tweeted.

The government constructed the building and has the right to inaugurate it. It is wrong to tie it to the honor of a female tribal president. The opposition parties should have thought of her honor by presenting a candidate against her.

Some opposition leaders have alleged that the Mayawatis’ comments betray an ignorance of constitutional nuances and political propriety.

Dissent is a democratic right, but once the president is elected, she is president of India, not the BJP. It is our duty to remind the government that it is not observing raj dharma (duties of a leader), Congress spokesman Pawan Khera said.

Naveen Patnaiks BJD, which is considered close to the BJP, in a statement defended his decision to attend the event.

The President of India is the Indian head of state. Parliament represents India’s 1.4 billion people. Both institutions are symbols of Indian democracy and derive their authority from the Constitution of India. Their authority and stature must always be preserved, the BJD said.

The BJD believes that these constitutional institutions must be above any question that may affect their sanctity and honor. Such matters can always be debated later in the august Chamber. This is why the BJD will be part of this momentous occasion.

Many opposition members found the BJD’s position strange. The party appears to justify the logic of the opposition, but says the issue should be discussed later. It is the main concern of the opposition that the key issues are not debated.