Jokowi receives visit from US-ABC delegation, discusses investment in electric vehicles





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – President Joko Widodo or Jokowi was visited by US-ASEAN Business Council (US-ABC) delegation at the Presidential Palace in Bogor, West Java on Thursday, May 25, 2023. Finance Minister Sri Mulyani said the meeting discussed various cooperations in the field of investment and trade relations between the United States and Indonesia. “First, regarding how Indonesia is improving the industry ecosystem electric vehicle Or Electric car which Indonesia indeed has enormous mineral resources,” Sri Mulyani said in his statement, Friday, May 26, 2023. During the second discussion, Sri Mulyani said that the Indonesian government asked US-ABC for facilities to enter the market. electric vehicle in the United States, so that Indonesia can increase its role and also its ability to attract investment. During the meeting, Jokowi also said that the government will continue to carry out the economic transformation, sustainable energy and development of the capital of the archipelago (IKN). “The President said that Indonesia will continue its economic transformation both in the downstream area and in strengthening the ecosystem of the electric vehicle industry and also in terms of sustainable energy, including the energy transition, and will also continue to support development. IKN“said Sri Mulyani. Further, Sri Mulyani said that Jokowi and a number of energy companies discussed the issue of climate change and the importance of technology. carbon capture. The Indonesian government will also meet its commitments to combat climate change. According to Sri Mulyani, the government’s attention to climate change using technology carbon capture be important. The government, he said, will continue to support energy independence and security policies in Indonesia, while comply or respect the commitments climate change in Indonesia. Advertisement Regarding the digital economy, Sri Mulyani said that the Indonesian government will continue to improve communication regarding business models, starting from the service side to the security side. “We will continue to improve communication on business models Digital Economy more and more dominant, you have to balance on the one hand good service and also faster service, but on the other hand also security and from the point of view of integrity,” he said. Finally, Sri Mulyani said, President Jokowi emphasized that Indonesia, as a country at the center of geopolitical upheaval, must carry out global collaboration and cooperation with all parties. Mr JULNIS FIRMANSYAH Editor’s Pick: Budi Arie reveals Jokowi’s response when asked about Prabowo and Gibran rumors in 2024 presidential election

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nasional.tempo.co/read/1730036/jokowi-terima-kunjungan-delegasi-us-abc-bahas-investasi-kendaraan-listrik The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos