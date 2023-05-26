Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi and 80 other PTI members placed on no-fly list





Former Pakistani Prime Minister and PTI leader Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi and 80 other members of his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party were put on the ‘no-fly list’ on Thursday May 25. .

According to reports, the names on the no-fly list include prominent PTI figures such as Qasim Suri, Asad Umar, Asad Qaiser, Aslam Iqbal, Yasmin Rashid, Murad Saeed, Malika Bukhari, Fawad Chaudhary and Hammad Azhar.

Sources cite reports that Pakistan’s Interior Ministry moved quickly to ensure that the contact details of these people are sent to all airports and departure points in the country. Relevant authorities have been told to strictly enforce the ban and prevent any of the listed individuals from traveling abroad with immediate effect.

In addition, Lahore Police handed over the names of 700 PTI leaders to Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Wednesday May 24, asking them to restrict their trips abroad for a month. The FIA ​​has been asked to place their names on the Provisional National Identification List (PNIL), which for now prevents them from traveling abroad.

The list sent to the FIA ​​included the names of fashion designer Khadija Shah, senior PTI leader Shafqat Mahmood, Imran Khan’s nephew Hassaan Niazi, PTI supporter Sanam Javed Khan, who rose to fame after his protests in outside Zaman Park, and others.

‘Forced divorces’: Imran Khan blames Pak government after PTI leaders quit party

Meanwhile, Imran Khan on Thursday took to Twitter to write a lengthy note, accusing Pakistan’s ruling power of trying to dismantle his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), through ” forced divorces.

Last year, May 25 began our descent into fascism. While three long PDM marches in the 3.5 years of the PTI government were allowed unimpeded, we faced the full force of state terror. Broken houses in the middle of the night and members of the PTI office and

— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 25, 2023

The leader of the PTI said that the government, under the pretext of the May 9 violence and arson, is trying to dismantle the party through “forced divorces” and by trying PTI members in military courts.

The statement came after some of his aides and other top leaders quit the party, condemning the violence unleashed by Imran Khan’s supporters following his dramatic May 9 arrest.

Protests erupt in different cities after Imran Khan’s arrest

The development came amid speculation that the Pakistani government is considering banning former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf party over the chaos that erupted in various parts of Pakistan following the dramatic arrest of ‘Imran Khan on May 9, 2023.

The former prime minister and supporters of PTI leaders took to the streets to protest his arrest. According to reports, the large-scale protests emerged after the party called on people to take to the streets.

The protests have reportedly spread to various cities including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Karachi, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Multan, Peshawar and Mardan. Angry crowds of demonstrators, presumably PTI supporters, chanting Allahu Akbar and Nara-e-Takbeer had lined the streets of Pakistan, rampaging against army establishments in protest at the arrest of Khans.

For the first time in Pakistan’s history, protesters stormed the army headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi and also burned down the house of a corps commander in Lahore.

The Pakistani army and police had used water cannons and tear gas to disperse angry supporters of Imran Khan who had created a row in several parts of the country.

Former Pakistani Prime Minister and PTI leader Imran Khan arrested in Islamabad High Court

The protest erupted after former Pakistani Prime Minister and PTI leader Imran Khan was arrested outside the Islamabad High Court (IHC) by Pakistani Rangers. Imran Khan reportedly went to HC Islamabad to seek bail in several FIRs registered against him.

According to local media, the PTI president was taken away in a black Vigo by law enforcement.

The head of the PTI was reportedly arrested in the National Accountability Bureau’s Al-Qadir Trust case as well as in the Toshakhana case.

