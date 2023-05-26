Connect with us

Politics

Lok Sabha 2024: Narendra Modi to become prime minister again with over 300 seats, says Amit Shah

Lok Sabha 2024: Narendra Modi to become prime minister again with over 300 seats, says Amit Shah

 


Criticizing Congress and other opposition parties over the Parliament Building row, Union Home Secretary Amit Shah called their collective decision to boycott the inauguration “cheap politics.” He also claimed that the public will choose Narendra Modi as prime minister for the third term as he will win over 300 seats in the 2024 elections next year.

“The people of the country gave a two-thirds mandate and appointed Modiji PM. The people give their verdict, it does not depend on the will of the Congress. This is democracy. The people gave mandate to PM Modi but the Congress and his royal family are not ready to accept the verdict for nine years,” Amit Shah said at an event in Guwahati on Thursday.

He went ahead and lambasted Congress for making a mole hill. He said Congress and opposition parties are making excuses for the president to inaugurate the new parliament building. Subsequently, he saw several instances where governors of states with the opposition as the ruling party were not invited to Bhoomi pujan functions regarding state assemblies.

After that, he said 130 million Indians are watching the actions of the opposition and will make their decision next year. He also said that Congress would not be able to keep the current number of seats in the next election. On the other hand, PM Modi will come back to power by winning more than 300 seats.

“What you are doing, 130 million people in the country are watching. In the next election when you go for a mandate… you have lost opposition status, next time you won’t win as many seats. PM Modi will become prime minister for the third time by winning over 300 seats in the Lok Sabha elections in 2024,” said Amit Shah.

It should be noted that Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the new parliament building on May 28. But the Congress and other opposition parties had decided to boycott the event.

“The attitude of the Congress party is negative. Congress and its partners are setting an example of cheap politics and resorting to boycott,” the minister said.

He recalled the incident when the then governor of Chhattisgarh was not invited to the bhoomi pujan function of the new state assembly and Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were invited.

He cited similar incidents in Jharkhand, Assam, Manipur and Tamil Nadu. “When you do it, it’s fine. And when the BJP does it, you boycott it,” he said.

After the extravagant expenditure for the construction of the parliament building, its inauguration ceremony has now become the center of a political row, where Congress and other opposition parties demand the inauguration of the building by President Draupadi Murmi instead of Prime Minister Modi.

Catch all the trade news, market news, breaking events and the latest updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates.

More less

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.livemint.com/news/india/lok-sabha-2024-narendra-modi-pm-win-300-seats-bjp-amit-shah-congress-opposition-parliament-inauguration-row-11685071792444.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: