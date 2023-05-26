Lok Sabha 2024: Narendra Modi to become prime minister again with over 300 seats, says Amit Shah

Criticizing Congress and other opposition parties over the Parliament Building row, Union Home Secretary Amit Shah called their collective decision to boycott the inauguration “cheap politics.” He also claimed that the public will choose Narendra Modi as prime minister for the third term as he will win over 300 seats in the 2024 elections next year.

“The people of the country gave a two-thirds mandate and appointed Modiji PM. The people give their verdict, it does not depend on the will of the Congress. This is democracy. The people gave mandate to PM Modi but the Congress and his royal family are not ready to accept the verdict for nine years,” Amit Shah said at an event in Guwahati on Thursday.

He went ahead and lambasted Congress for making a mole hill. He said Congress and opposition parties are making excuses for the president to inaugurate the new parliament building. Subsequently, he saw several instances where governors of states with the opposition as the ruling party were not invited to Bhoomi pujan functions regarding state assemblies.

After that, he said 130 million Indians are watching the actions of the opposition and will make their decision next year. He also said that Congress would not be able to keep the current number of seats in the next election. On the other hand, PM Modi will come back to power by winning more than 300 seats.

“What you are doing, 130 million people in the country are watching. In the next election when you go for a mandate… you have lost opposition status, next time you won’t win as many seats. PM Modi will become prime minister for the third time by winning over 300 seats in the Lok Sabha elections in 2024,” said Amit Shah.

It should be noted that Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the new parliament building on May 28. But the Congress and other opposition parties had decided to boycott the event.

“The attitude of the Congress party is negative. Congress and its partners are setting an example of cheap politics and resorting to boycott,” the minister said.

He recalled the incident when the then governor of Chhattisgarh was not invited to the bhoomi pujan function of the new state assembly and Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were invited.

He cited similar incidents in Jharkhand, Assam, Manipur and Tamil Nadu. “When you do it, it’s fine. And when the BJP does it, you boycott it,” he said.

After the extravagant expenditure for the construction of the parliament building, its inauguration ceremony has now become the center of a political row, where Congress and other opposition parties demand the inauguration of the building by President Draupadi Murmi instead of Prime Minister Modi.

