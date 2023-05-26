Erdogan won’t change, and neither will Biden





Comment this story Comment If, as seems increasingly likely, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is re-elected in Sunday’s poll, you can count on three consequences. First: Turkey will continue to move away from the West. Two: its economy will continue to tumble. And three: the US foreign policy establishment will recommend that Washington seek a deal with Ankara, arguing that it would be better than another five years of acrimony. The administration of President Joe Bidens should follow the logic of the first two certainties to reject the reasoning of the third. Rather than rush to conciliate Erdogan, he should increase economic and diplomatic pressure until he is ready to restore US-Turkish relations. No one in Washington should hold their breath. The Turkish leader has made it clear that he has no intention of changing any of his policies, domestic or foreign. In an interview with CNN, Erdogan said he would absolutely continue to cut interest rates, despite an abundance of evidence that this has inflicted serious damage on the economy and turned away investors. He also spoke warmly of his special relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin, reiterated his longstanding refusal to apply sanctions against Russia and criticized the West for not taking a balanced approach to Moscow. It is Erdogan’s approach to foreign policy that clearly lacks balance. While building this special relationship with Putin over several years, he alienated Turkey from its North Atlantic Treaty Organization partners and endangered the alliance’s defenses in the most provocative way by buying Russian S-400 missile defense systems. He also antagonized his country’s main trading partners in Europe by threatening to trigger a flood of refugees across Turkey’s western borders. Throughout the current election campaign, he and other leaders of his Justice and Development Party have blamed the West, and particularly the United States, for much of what afflicts Turkey today. today. Optimists will point out that Erdogan is known for his sharp foreign policy reversals: in the past two years he has embraced and reconciled with Middle Eastern states he previously estranged, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Israel. Perhaps he would do the same with the United States if the Biden administration were to, for example, bring Turkey back into the F-35 manufacturing program (it was deleted when Ankara bought the S-400) , or withdraw US support for Kurdish allies whom Erdogan considers terrorists. But Erdogan’s reversals in the Middle East were not the result of appeasement by regional leaders: they were mostly driven by his desperation. Having hurt Turkey’s economy, he needed the largesse of the Gulf Arabs. And without the leniency of former US President Donald Trump, he needed Israeli and Egyptian diplomatic assistance to resolve regional disputes. The lesson of these reversals for the Biden administration is that in the face of a earthy Turkey, it is worth the wait. It’s hard to know what combination of factors will force Erdogan to seek a reset with the West, but two things are key. The first is that Turkey will have to reach a level of economic crisis from which even Erdogan’s Arab friends will not be able to extricate it. The other is that Russia’s conduct in the war in Ukraine makes its special relationship with Putin a liability. The Biden administration doesn’t have much to do for the former: Erdogan can be counted on to push the Turkish economy deeper into the hole he created, and the Arab petrostates won’t be extending his rope for long. As Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sissi could testify, the Saudis and the Emiratis no longer benefit from unlimited bailouts. As for the second, the Biden administration and the Western alliance have been unwavering in their support for Ukraine to repel the Russian invasion. The more Putin suffers setbacks on the battlefield, the less special his friendship will be for Erdogan. In the meantime, Washington should keep up the pressure on Ankara to stop allowing Moscow access to the sanctioned goods. The threat of punitive measures is having a certain effect: Turkey recently blocked the transit of certain shipments. If Erdogan wins the second round on Sunday as expected, the theme of his acceptance speech will be that Turkey is not made to turn. Biden should point out that neither does the United States. More from Bloomberg Opinion: Erdogan turkeys ready for a third decade in power: Bobby Ghosh The Autocrats Playbook Doesn't Guarantee Victory: Mihir Sharma For strong men, it's not the economy, stupid: Pankaj Mishra

