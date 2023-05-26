Is Rian Johnson’s Poker Face as good as everyone says?

The series has so many upsides – it was created by Knives Out and Glass Onion writer/director Rian Johnson. It’s a case-of-the-week series, which means there’s not too much baggage from an overly expansive plot. And it stars the fantastic Natasha Lyonne, who dazzled in Netflix’s Russian Doll.

For fans of the murder mystery genre, it’s been a long wait here in the UK to see Poker Face.

Considering all of this and the fact that it received rave reviews from critics when it debuted in the United States earlier this year, the series has a lot to live for so far that it does finally its beginnings on this side of the pond.

So the big question is… does he?

Natasha Lyonne as Charlie Cale in Poker Face.Peacock

Fortunately, the answer is unequivocally yes. Poker Face is an absolute delight from start to finish, a 10-hour series that more than deserves its runtime and the reputation it has developed in the United States.

But first, some background – the show follows Charlie Cale, a woman originally seen working in a casino who is easy-going, charming and shrewd. Not only that, but she has an innate ability to tell when people are lying.

The show doesn’t try to explain this ability, nor should it. It’s a simple setup, we know the rules of the game and how it works, so we don’t need to spend time getting into Why That works. It would only slow things down, and one of the real giveaways here is the lightness of tone.

At the end of the first episode, Charlie finds himself on the run, traveling across the country to nowhere in particular. We follow her on her journey, as she takes on a wide range of menial jobs and encounters various goofy characters and a few not-so-goofy characters. In each episode, a murder or attempted murder takes place and Charlie sets out to solve the mystery.

Jack Alcott as Randy, Angel Desai as Jean McDowell and Natasha Lyonne as Charlie Cale in Poker Face.Peacock

Above all, the key here is the format, which manages to be both old-school and nostalgic, while still being thoroughly fresh and unique.

We, the public, know in advance who the killer or the aggressor is. That’s not to say there aren’t twists along the way, but it’s not a detective series. So far, so Columbo.

The different ingredient here and the one that makes the show so enjoyable is Charlie’s gift. As soon as the killer categorically tells her they didn’t, she knows they did. But it’s the ways in which the information is both withheld and received, and the methods she uses to trap it and obtain this vital evidence, that keep us on our toes.

More like this

However, one format will only get you so far. What you also need is a killer cast, and Poker Face has one.

Natasha Lyonne as Charlie Cale in Poker Face.Peacock

Lyonne is gorgeous in the central role and her Charlie is an absolute joy to spend time with. She isn’t perfect and isn’t always the best judge of character, despite her abilities. But she’s benevolent all the way, endlessly witty, and a perfect fit for Lyonne, who was great in Russian Doll, but with a looser concept to play, it’s even better here.

The other thing the show’s format gives us is a stellar supporting cast. Much like with an anthology series like Black Mirror or Inside No. 9, the fact that each specific story is wrapped up in the span of an hour means the crème de la crème have been roped in to participate, and we’re talking a few big names.

Adrien Brody, Lil Rel Howery, Hong Chau, Nick Nolte and so many more all go by as dazzling supporting turns, often allowed to deliciously chew up the scenery with outrageous parts.

We’ve seen this before with the Case of the Week mystery series. Shows like Death in Paradise have always managed to attract high caliber actors. The difference here is the star power that Johnson and Lyonne’s names are attracting to Hollywood. You can just hear every big-name actor’s agent on the phone right now trying to secure a spot in Season 2.

Adrien Brody as Sterling Frost Jr in Poker Face.Peacock

Of course, it’s not perfect, what series is it? There are some mysteries and some tweaks that work better than others, as you would expect from the format. Some pop with originality, while others are more of a fun diversion.

But that in no way diminishes the fun this series has along the way, whether with its twists, larger-than-life characters, or stylish Americana aesthetic.

Ten hours is of course a lot of TV to devour regardless, and I would recommend spacing out the episodes (if you can!). A binge watch might feel natural, but the variety on display here and the nature of the show’s pacing and setup means it would likely benefit from a more even viewing pace.

That said, come the end credits for episode 10, you’ll be asking for a season 2. And aren’t we lucky one is already on the way, no lie.

