Lula discusses peace in Ukraine with Xi Jinping





President Lula also claimed to have spoken with the Chinese leader about the “participation of the two countries in the BRICS summit”.

edit

Support 247

Google News



247 – President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) informed this Thursday (25) that he had a conversation with the President of China, Xi Jinping, about the proposal defended by the two leaders, to create a group of countries to negotiate the end of the war in Ukraine, occupied by Russian troops. “I spoke by phone with the President of China, Xi Jinping. We talked about the world situation, the need for peace in Ukraine, our countries’ participation in the BRICS summit in August. And our strategic partnership in the bilateral framework”. , said Lula. The Brazilian chief executive also defended the strengthening of the Brics, formed by five countries – Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. Lula has already positioned himself in favor, for example, of aid from the bloc to countries that are not members of the group, such as Argentina. President Lula has renewed diplomatic relations with the Chinese government, which has been repeatedly attacked by the administration of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in Brazil. In the economic field, for example, the Lula and Xinping governments signed 20 agreements this year involving Brazilian and Chinese companies. At least 15 agreements concluded by the two countries total around 50 billion reais. Yesterday I had a phone conversation with the President of China, Xi Jinping. We talked about the world situation, the need for peace in Ukraine, the participation of our countries in the BRICS summit in August. And on our strategic partnership at the bilateral level. —Lula (@LulaOficial) May 26, 2023 Sign 247, supported by pix, subscribe to tv 247no channel Cortes 247 and look: Knowledge liberates. I want to be a member. don’t follow us Telegram. To you who have arrived here, thank you very much for enjoying our content. Unlike corporate media, Brasil 247 and Television 247 fund themselves through their own community of readers and viewers. You can support TV 247 and the Brasil 247 website in several ways. Find out how at brasil247.com/apoio Support 247



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.brasil247.com/poder/lula-discute-paz-na-ucrania-com-xi-jinping The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos