Three presidential candidates paid by Musra in Jokowi, No name Anies Baswedan

REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA — The People’s Conference (Musra) has submitted three names of proposed presidential candidates to President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). Musra official who is also the general chairman of Pro Jokowi Volunteers (Projo), Budi Arie Setiadi, said his party also made a simulation of 10 pairs of presidential candidates (capres) and vice-presidential candidates. presidency (cawapres).

Out of the 10 simulations, three names of presidential candidates were proposed to Jokowi, namely Ganjar Pranowo, Prabowo Subianto and Airlangga Hartarto. When it comes to cawapres posts, there are names like Sandiaga Uno and Mahfud MD.

The 10 simulations are Prabowo-Ganjar, Prabowo-Airlangga, Ganjar-Prabowo, Ganjar-Airlangga, Airlangga-Sandiaga and Airlangga-Mahfud. The following simulation, Prabowo-Mahfud, Prabowo-Sandiaga, Ganjar-Sandiaga and Ganjar-Mahfud.

“So there are 10 simulations of presidential and vice-presidential candidates that we will propose to friends in the region for us to discuss and decide together which one is the most suitable for the country,” Budi told the office of the president. DPP Projo, in Jakarta, Thursday (25/5/2023).

Musra also formulated 11 priority programs which are the hope of the people. The first is the realization and protection of people’s fundamental rights to education, health and a decent life.

Second, national unity and the prevention of intolerance. Third, clean government and the promotion of good governance. In addition, environmental preservation and fair development.

“Five is the advancement of national culture. Six is ​​the protection of human dignity, and the seventh is technology for the people,” Budi said.

The eighth priority program is the fulfillment of the youth oath. Ninth, the construction of toll roads and highways throughout Indonesia. Number 10 is the prevention of stunting. “The 11 is to continue land reform,” Budi said.



