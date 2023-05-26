Will Imran Khan seek political asylum in the United States?





ISLAMABAD – Embattled Pakistani leader Imran Khan comes amid an ongoing crackdown by the PML-N government as his top aides have been accused of attacking public property and military installations in the country.

Amid tough action against the former ruling party and its members, a rival party politician has claimed that Imran Kahn is likely to seek asylum in the United States soon.

Speaking in a statement on Thursday, Pakistan People’s Party leader Faisal Kareem Kundi said he had received information from knowledgeable sources that Imran Khan would soon seek political asylum in America.

Kundi did not name any of his sources, but mentioned that people would see reports on TV screens that Imran Khan had sought political asylum in the United States.

The recent development comes as Pakistan’s Tehreek e Insaf bears the brunt of the May 9 attacks in which several party members stormed military installations, including Rawalpindi’s headquarters, following the arrest of ‘Imran Khan.

The aftermath of May 9 comes as Pakistan’s top civilian and military leaders agreed to bring to justice those responsible for recent attacks on military installations. After the summit rally, several party leaders and thousands of workers were arrested following attacks that made headlines around the world.

Officials ruled that those involved in the attacks should be tried under the Pakistan Army Act and the Official Secrets Act. Amid the crackdown, top leaders including Shireen Mazari, Aamir Kiani, Malik Amin Aslam, Mahmood Moulvi, Aftab Siddiqui, Maleeka Bokhari, Fayyazul Hassan Chohan and others left the party.

The development comes a day after Pakistan’s defense minister mentioned he was considering banning the PTI, saying Imran Khan and party workers had attacked public property and military installations as part of a proper planning.

Imran Khan, his wife added to the no-fly list

Amid the tightening noose around the former ruling party, the Pakistani government has placed the names of 80 members, including Pakistan’s President Tehreek e Insaf Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi, on the list of flight ban.

Apart from the former prime minister and his wife, several PTI leaders including Hammad Azhar, Murad Saeed, Maleeka Bukhari, Asad Qaiser, Dr Yasmin Rashid and Mian Aslam are also on the no-fly list.

It was reported that the names of all PTI leaders had been put on the theft list on the recommendation of the National Accountability Office and the Anti-Corruption Department who approached the Home Office to stop these politicians from stealing abroad.

PML-N government places Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi and 80 PTI members on no-fly list

