Construction of road infrastructure in halftone





PRESS OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENTIAL SECRETARIAT – LAILY RACHEV President Joko Widodo inspects damaged regional roads in Jambi province on Tuesday (16/5/2023). President Joko Widodo’s trip to several regions revealed fundamental problems related to damaged road infrastructure. Damage on the road needs to be repaired urgently. Unable to bear the damage to the road any longer, residents of Habinsaran, Borbor and Nassau sub-districts in Toba regency, North Sumatra, for example, were forced to spend Rp 10,000-50,000 per family to fill the road with stones. . They are tired of waiting for promises from local governments.

Additionally, this road connects a number of sub-districts with Balige, Toba Regency. The longer the road is damaged, the more it disrupts the life of the inhabitants because they cannot sell the agricultural products. We also finally remember the Chinese proverb that says: if you want to be rich, build roads. Without maintaining or building new roads, don’t expect people to live in prosperity. DOCUMENTATION BY PARASMAN PASARIBU High school students work together to fill damaged roads with stones on their own on a provincial road in Borbor district, Toba Regency, North Sumatra, November 2022. It has been decades since the agricultural production center road has not been repaired. Read also: Citizen efforts for the desired road Currently, logistics costs in Indonesia, which are influenced by the quality of road infrastructure, even reach 23.3% of gross domestic product (GDP). This figure is significantly higher than the logistics costs in Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, not to mention Singapore. The presence of President Joko Widodo to check the state of a certain number of roads should ideally be emulated by the regional chiefs. The president showed that the leader must always ensure the reliability of the infrastructures as a form of service to the public. Leaders must descend on the ground not only to verify the construction of roads but also to absorb the aspirations of the inhabitants. If the residents really want a reliable road infrastructure, they should immediately build the road. However, never be shy in road construction. Every road construction, for example, not only needs to build a road body, but also needs to build a drainage system. Without drainage, road damage will continue to occur. For what? Because water is the biggest enemy of road infrastructure, especially roads that have been covered with asphalt. If the budget allocation is insufficient, you should not force the construction of roads without drainage or examine in detail the use of the budget to be able to increase the allocation of funds for the construction of roads. KOMPAS/RHAMA PURNA JATI A minibus is due to cross a damaged road point in Tulung Selapan District, Ogan Komering Ilir Regency, South Sumatra, Tuesday (23/5/2023). Following the damage on the road, the mobility of the inhabitants was disrupted. They are also independently trying to improve the route as much as possible. Also read: Pandeglang residents sell damaged roads on Tokopedia When we build roads, do not neglect road maintenance. Neglect in maintenance can reduce the life of the road from about 10 years to only 3-5 years. If this happens, it is not certain that there will be a budget available to rebuild the road which has already been destroyed. Not to mention, if funds are needed for the rehabilitation of roads in some places due to the disasters that often occur in this country. In fact, we are also shy in the maintenance of road infrastructure. This can be seen in the comings and goings of overloaded trucks. How not to be destroyed, if trucks are allowed to pass without any load measurement. In fact, weigh-in-motion technology has made it possible to measure vehicle loads without the vehicle having to stop. The technology is available, it only remains to know if we want to use it?

