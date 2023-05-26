Pakistan launches crackdown on Imran Khan’s party





Pakistani authorities have launched a crackdown on former Prime Minister Imran Khans Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, arresting thousands of supporters of popular opposition leaders and allegedly pressuring high-ranking allies to leave the group.

The Pakistani military and the government of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reacted violently to violent protests this month sparked by the arrest of Khans by an anti-corruption agency. At least 10 people died in the protests and military buildings were vandalized.

Khan, who is out on bail, said Thursday that 10,000 PTI supporters were in jail. The government has estimated the figure to be lower.

The state is trying to dismantle the party, Khan said, warning that Pakistan had begun a descent into fascism under Sharif.

A number of senior PTI leaders have also been arrested, and some have abruptly announced they are quitting the party and politics in recent days. Among them, Fawad Chaudhry and Shireen Mazari, both former PTI ministers. Mazari announced her retirement on Tuesday after being arrested four times this month.

Sharif and the military, which plays a powerful behind-the-scenes role in the country’s governance, have condemned violence by Khans’ supporters and pledged to crack down on suspected perpetrators, with the prime minister accusing them of terrorism. Defense Minister Khawaja Asif said on Wednesday that authorities were considering banning the PTI.

Khan, who led a relentless and often vitriolic campaign for immediate elections, and his party also condemned the violence.

On Wednesday, the former prime minister offered to negotiate with the government to find a solution to the crisis, his biggest concession since his dismissal in a vote of no confidence last year. If they have a solution and [show] that the country will be better off without Imran Khan, I am ready to step down, he said.

The arrests have alarmed international observers, with UN human rights commissioner Volker Trk warning on Wednesday that the rule of law [is] in great danger.

Analysts said the crackdown, which they say is orchestrated by the military, is one of the biggest challenges to democracy in Pakistan since its return to civilian rule in 2008 after years of dictatorship.

The current crackdown is evidence of a slide toward full-fledged authoritarianism, said Uzair Younus, director of the Pakistan Initiative at the Atlantic Council, a Washington-based think tank. The current structure still has a facade of civilian democratic rule through parliament. Whether he will survive the onslaught remains to be seen.

He added that the campaign was led by the military, with the coalition government in Islamabad playing the role of a willing junior partner.

The Pakistani military and government did not respond to requests for comment.

Khan faces a barrage of legal challenges, including corruption and terrorism allegations, all of which he denies. While many analysts have said he will be the most popular candidate in national elections to be held by October, he could be banned from running if found guilty.

Before the elections are held, the PTI will be effectively chained, said Imtiaz Gul, a political commentator in Islamabad. It is a systematic sequence of the most popular political party.

Recommended

Civil society groups have also called on authorities to locate Imran Riaz Khan, a pro-PTI journalist who has been missing since his May 11 arrest.

The Reporters Without Borders campaign group alleged that Khan, who is not linked to the former prime minister, was abducted by the military. Pakistani authorities will be held directly responsible for any harm that may have been inflicted on him, the group said in a statement.

A second journalist, Sami Ibrahim, was also reported missing by his family on Thursday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/a41387a1-40c6-411c-9101-864bf84ccfa4 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos