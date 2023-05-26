Politics
Ahmedabad Weather Forecast and Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch Report
GT vs MI IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 Pitch and Weather Report (File Photo)
Check here the weather forecast, rain forecast and more for the IPL 2023 match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians
Pitch and weather report GT vs MI IPL 2023: The stage is set for an exciting Indian Premier League (IPL) Qualifier 2 showdown between the fiery Gujarat Titans (GT) and the mighty Mumbai Indians (MI). GT faced a setback in Playoff 1 against CSK but they will be keen to bounce back and make a comeback against Mumbai Indians.
Meanwhile, five-time IPL champions MI rode a wave of success as evidenced by their 81-point victory over LSG. With another triumph within their reach, MI are set to seize an unprecedented opportunity to claim their sixth IPL trophy.
Conditions in Ahmedabad could help the shot-makers, both sides’ bowling offense will be under scrutiny, and this is where the Gujarat Titans hold a slight advantage.
READ ALSO | IPL 2023, GT vs MI Qualifier 2: From Akash Madhwal to Rashid Khan, players to watch
Where will the match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians be played?
The match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.
What happened in the last IPL match at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad?
Gujarat Titans hosted Sunrisers Hyderabad in the latest IPL game in Ahmedabad. The Gujarat Titans put in a dominating performance with the bat and posted 188 runs. SRH put up a spirited fight but were limited to 154 in their 20 overs.
What is the average score at Narendra Modi Stadium in IPL?
The average score of the first leg at Narendra Modi Stadium is 167 points.
Head-to-head record GT vs MI
Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians have faced each other three times in the IPL. While Mumbai won two games, Gujarat Titans managed to win one game.
GT vs MI Presentation Report
Narendra Modi’s pitch is a beauty at bat and will help shot-makers. There will also be support for fast bowlers hitting the deck and looking to extract the rebound. The dew could be a big factor and it could make the captain win the coin toss to hunt.
Weather report:
The weather in Ahmedabad is expected to be good on May 26. The temperature is expected to be around 36°C on match day with 43% humidity and a wind speed of 19 km/h. There is no chance of rain during the game.
Sources
2/ https://www.news18.com/cricketnext/gt-vs-mi-weather-forecast-ipl-2023-narendra-modi-stadium-pitch-report-rain-prediction-2-7914529.html
